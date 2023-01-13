ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Loomis confirms Dennis Allen will return as head coach in 2023

By John Sigler
 3 days ago
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed Friday that Dennis Allen will return as the team’s head coach in 2023, adding that evaluations for the coaching staff will pick up next week before any changes can be decided. Allen’s return was expected, but now we’ve had it put out in the open, and without question. Allen will get a second year as head coach after finishing with a 7-10 record in 2022.

Loomis didn’t express much of a sense of urgency in kickstarting that staff evaluations process, saying that player evaluations will be completed before much attention shifts to the coaching staff. That includes the coordinator spots, where Pete Carmichael Jr. struggled to get much out of the Saints offense and the defense appeared a little disjointed early on with Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard working as co-coordinators under Allen.

Still, we should anticipate some changes in the weeks ahead, even if they aren’t coming as quickly as fans would hope for. It’s frustrating to see other teams that were just as ineffective as New Orleans offensively already interviewing candidates and making adjustments while the Saints are dragging their feet in even beginning to consider changes. Hopefully they don’t miss out on any good candidates in the meantime.

