Complex
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Says He Lost Millions Buying Mike Tyson’s Old House
50 Cent has said that he lost millions of dollars as a result of purchasing a house once owned by legendary boxer Mike Tyson. In an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the G-Unit leader said his purchase of Tyson’s 52-room mansion in Connecticut back in 2003 was a big mistake.
sportszion.com
Watch: Conor McGregor releases footage of himself sparring in boxing after Youtuber KSI calls him out
KSI is set to face FaZe Temperrr today at the Wembley Arena in London because of Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis’ last-minute withdrawal. Prior to the fight, the English YouTuber spoke with talkSPORT about his desire to take down the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor. “In this...
Tiger Woods Was Advised To Stay Away From Michael Jordan By His Lawyer In 1996
The legendary Tiger Woods was once told by his lawyer to stay away from Michael Jordan in 1996.
ComicBook
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
LeBron James Pays Tribute To Son Bronny For His Last High School Basketball Season
The 18-year-old's siblings, mom and dad, showed up to support him for his basketball team's senior night.
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
Charles Barkley Once Explained He'd Throw Punches At Dennis Rodman To Nullify Him At The Start Of Games
Charles Barkley revealed the tricks he used to neutralize Dennis Rodman when he got too annoying.
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend
Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya sets Monday deadline for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia contract to be sent
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya, the promoter for Ryan Garcia, says he’s not yet received a contract for the Gervonta Davis fight, and he’s now set a deadline for this Monday, or he’s “moving on” in another direction for Kingry’s next fight. The deal was supposedly done, but without a contract, it wasn’t.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023
A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
Boxing Insider
Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”
Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
Curtis Blaydes offers response to Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news: “I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy”
Top five-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news. Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been released after failed negotiations. Gane and Jones will be sharing the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. The winner will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.
