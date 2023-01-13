ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Complex

Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments

Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’

Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Says He Lost Millions Buying Mike Tyson’s Old House

50 Cent has said that he lost millions of dollars as a result of purchasing a house once owned by legendary boxer Mike Tyson. In an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the G-Unit leader said his purchase of Tyson’s 52-room mansion in Connecticut back in 2003 was a big mistake.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ComicBook

AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage

AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
MMA Fighting

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights

Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene

KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul

KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend

Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights

Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling

You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023

A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
Boxing Insider

Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”

Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”

Comments / 0

Community Policy