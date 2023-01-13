ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

WMTW

New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WGME

Snowstorm on tap for Maine Thursday night into Friday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Very mild temperatures and quiet conditions are in store for Wednesday. A winter storm arrives on Thursday evening and continues through Friday, with widespread accumulating snow expected, especially in southern Maine. Quieter conditions return this weekend ahead of another storm early next week. Wednesday will be overcast and...
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
I-95 FM

What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?

When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city before things start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the backyard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Popular Lewiston middle school teacher mourned after sudden death

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Middle School canceled classes Tuesday following the unexpected death of a teacher. According to a letter from Superintendent Jake Langlais, math teacher Tim Strohm died on Friday from an unexpected and sudden medical event. Langlais called Strohm's death "a great loss." "Tim was a man...
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
ROCKLAND, ME
southarkansassun.com

Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act

Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Investigation closes road in downtown Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A section of South Street in downtown Biddeford near Wentworth Street was closed Tuesday morning as part of a police investigation. Police said someone reported hearing gunshots at about 2:45 a.m. Crime scene tape was stretched across the street and the Biddeford Police crime scene van...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
PERU, ME

