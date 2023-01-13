Read full article on original website
WMTW
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns
PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
WGME
Snowstorm on tap for Maine Thursday night into Friday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Very mild temperatures and quiet conditions are in store for Wednesday. A winter storm arrives on Thursday evening and continues through Friday, with widespread accumulating snow expected, especially in southern Maine. Quieter conditions return this weekend ahead of another storm early next week. Wednesday will be overcast and...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
WGME
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?
When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city before things start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the backyard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
WMTW
Popular Lewiston middle school teacher mourned after sudden death
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Middle School canceled classes Tuesday following the unexpected death of a teacher. According to a letter from Superintendent Jake Langlais, math teacher Tim Strohm died on Friday from an unexpected and sudden medical event. Langlais called Strohm's death "a great loss." "Tim was a man...
penbaypilot.com
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
My Open Apology To Augusta Police Department & Maine Dispatchers
For most of my life, I have been a big supporter of our law enforcement. Given what they have had to endure over the last few years, this has become even more so. Because of this, I feel even worse about wasting their time over the weekend. Not once, but...
Stimulus check update: Who is eligible for relief payments from the American Rescue Plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills signed the $474 million plan into law, which includes numerous relief payments to assist residents in dealing with rising energy expenses this winter. The Revenue Forecasting Committee’s $283 million revenue prediction provides the funding. The plan also makes use of the $157 million allocated to...
YAHOO!
Rooks: $450 ‘relief’ checks provided, now Maine can get down to business
A month after it was put on the docket, the Legislature swiftly passed and Gov. Janet Mills signed a “Winter Energy Relief” bill on its regular opening day, Jan. 4. The $474 million spending proposal, LD 3, was a curious production, about which more in a moment. It...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
southarkansassun.com
Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act
Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
WMTW
Investigation closes road in downtown Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — A section of South Street in downtown Biddeford near Wentworth Street was closed Tuesday morning as part of a police investigation. Police said someone reported hearing gunshots at about 2:45 a.m. Crime scene tape was stretched across the street and the Biddeford Police crime scene van...
WGME
Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $3 million Mega Millions prize won
There were multiple large lottery wins in Massachusetts on Tuesday, including a $3 million Mega Millions prize won during Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning $3 million ticket was sold in Lakeville from a store called Savas Liquors. In Massachusetts, there were six total Mega Millions prizes worth $600 or more awarded Tuesday.
Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
