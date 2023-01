The return of Cheatham County, TN, lightweight Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (14-1, 9 KOs), was a success as he won an 8-round unanimous decision over Gustavo David Vittori (27-12-1, 12 KOs). The fight took place last night at The Bruce Convention Center, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Tomlin won every...

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO