Adrien Broner reacts to switch as fans blast PPV as ‘not worth $40’
Adrien Broner initially reacted to an opponent switch for February 25 as some boxing fans aired their grievances over the Pay Per View. “The Problem” was due to fight Ivan Redkach in a dangerous return from another lengthy spell out of action. Having signed with Black Prime, Broner was talking the big talk about a world title shot after one comeback.
‘Stop the fight’ yelled seconds before Diego Corrales KO’d Castillo
Diego Corrales may never have knocked out Jose Luis Castillo if his entourage ringside would have had their way in the end. Friends and family of the late, great Corrales told his coach to throw in the towel just moments before Castillo was taken out spectacularly. Corrales tragically passed away...
ESPN analyst and 2023 Hall of Famer wants Gervonta Davis KO’d
Gervonta Davis took heat from a Class of 2023 International Boxing Hall of Famer in a dispute that seems to have grown legs. “Tank” had initially said Timothy Bradley was ‘a**’ when the IBHOF announced its decision to give “Desert Storm” the honor this year.
Floyd Mayweather vs Adrien Broner labeled a ‘dumpster fire’ fight
Floyd Mayweather getting called out by Adrien Broner is nothing new, even when the boxing legend is six years into retirement. Broner stated recently he’s open to an exhibition with Floyd that could generate millions of dollars. However, Mayweather has already called reports he’s interested in fighting Broner an...
Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k
Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment. Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion. However,...
Pacquiao vs Marquez V ‘would be most exciting exhibition ever’
Calls for Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez to fight for a fifth time on the exhibition circuit are getting louder by the day. Since Pacquiao announced his involvement in the alternative method of fighting past retirement, the Marquez clash is high on everyone’s wishlist. Some are even stating...
Deontay Wilder ‘up at nine – on the edge of ten,’ in knockout dispute
Heavyweight Harold Sconiers is credited as being the first man to knock Deontay Wilder down. However, some in the arena say he knocked Wilder out. A dispute over a ‘long count’ and Wilder being ‘saved by the bell’ has raged for some time due to eye-witness accounts from ringside.
ShoBox: Jan 20 non-TV undercard confirmed
King’s Promotions fighters will be on full display as part of the non-televised undercard of a SHOBOX: The New Generation® card on Friday night, January 20th at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The first bout starts at 6:45 PM ET. Local bantamweight, Jonathan Rodriguez will...
Oscar Collazo handed new foe on Rocha vs Young undercard
Golden Boy announced a slew of undercard fights today, completing a stacked card for the first boxing event to be held at YouTube Theater in Inglewood on January 28. Doors to the venue will open at 3:00 p.m. PST, and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN begins at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.
Fight Game Advisors sign Puerto Rican amateur star Kiria Tapia
Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has signed Puerto Rican Female Amateur Standout Kira Tapia, to an exclusive, long-term managerial contract. The native of San Juan, Puerto Rico will make her professional debut against Clarice Morales in a four-round battle this Friday, January 20 at the Kissimmee Civic Center on the Undisputed Promotions’ “WARZONE” event, where a huge crowd of passionate supporters is expected.
Connor Coyle links up with Irish hero John Duddy in New York
NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle spent time with John Duddy on a recent trip to New York City. Duddy assisted Coyle during a training session at Trinity Boxing Club. Following the workout, the pair sat down to discuss the ins and outs of the sweet science.
Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings: Top 50 boxers [January 2023]
World Boxing News provides the Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings for January 2023 listing the Top 50 boxers on the planet. Oleksandr Usyk remains top of the pile after his exceptional run in winning the cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series and moving up to unify at heavyweight. Not since the...
Beterbiev reacts to Yarde working with former opponent Usyk
ARTUR BETERBIEV OFFERED up a nonchalant response when questioned over his former amateur rival providing some words of advice to his forthcoming opponent Anthony Yarde ahead of the world light heavyweight title clash at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28. British challenger Yarde was perched next to the unified...
Proof that Mike Tyson didn’t bite off Evander Holyfield’s whole ear
Evander Holyfield used a face mask to disprove a trolling campaign that saw fans mock his lop-sided lobes from the Mike Tyson fight. Holyfield clarified that he does indeed have two ears despite old rival Tyson chewing on one back in 1997. During the infamous ‘Bite Fight,’ Holyfield lost part...
The time has come to remove ‘influencer boxing’ from the spotlight
After last weekend’s ‘clown-fest,’ our sport needs to take a long, hard look at itself and drop influencer boxing like a bad habit. Major platforms are beginning to get the message. However, DAZN just signed a five-year deal with a YouTuber who put on the most excruciating show yet on Saturday night.
Disaster for Adrien Broner as opponent makes disturbing admission
Adrien Broner faces another disaster in his career as his opponent for a return to action on BLK Prime PPV is losing interest in the fight. Ivan Redkach is ready to pull out of Broner’s contracted debut with the new boxing network over a dispute with his promoter. Not...
Fury vs Usyk update: No signed contract, set venue, or split agreed
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are nowhere near finalizing their undisputed heavyweight championship fight despite targeting a date in March. World Boxing News understands that a venue is yet to be confirmed, alongside a purse agreement for the contract. Therefore, a final draft of the paperwork for either fighter still...
Conor Benn: A bizarre shortlist followed by unmerciful annihilation
Conor Benn faced a brutal backlash after Eddie Hearn revealed a bizarre shortlist of comeback opponents before Chris Eubank Jr. put the icing on the cake. Promoter Hearn spoke to The DAZN Boxing Show as he continues to convince UK fans that Benn will fight soon. The Matchroom boss even...
The reason Michael Jordan would ignore Mike Tyson after fights
Mike Tyson faced the wrath of Michael Jordan after some of his bouts if one particular eventuality didn’t come to fruition. Tyson revealed basketball great Jordan would be critical of his contests when the pair were hanging out at the height of their powers. During the 1980s and 1990s,...
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia contract hits, skepticism remains
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia moved a step closer this week as a contract hit the desk of Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya. The former fighter had insisted that the deal was off if the paperwork wasn’t received by Monday. He got it by Tuesday and seemed optimistic that Davis vs Garcia will happen this year.
