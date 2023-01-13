Alex Corretja is a huge fan of Carlos Alcaraz but the former player doesn't think Alcaraz can really catch or even surpass the big three calling it mission impossible. What the big three did was iconic as winning 20 grand slams seemed rather impossible when Pete Sampras finished his career. It's not likely that we'll see somebody do it again but some have speculated that the sudden rise of Alcaraz indicates that perhaps some player or even he could do it in the future.

20 HOURS AGO