F1 champ Max Verstappen ragequits virtual Le Mans race, calls it a 'clown show'
This weekend's 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual was plagued with technical issues and DDoS attacks.
Andretti’s Dennis Mexico City Formula E opener
Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis produced an utterly dominant drive to climb from second to the race win in the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix opening round of the ABB Formula E World Championship. Dennis led home Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein and Mahindra Racing’s Lucas di Grassi in the first race of Formula E’s Gen3 era.
Formula E Season 9 Kicks off in Mexico City and New Winners Trophy is Unveiled
Season 9 and a new era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship begins this Saturday with the competitive debut of the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built – the GEN3 – in the 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. Formula E has also unveiled a new winners trophy inspired by innovation, power, and energy to mark the start of a new era of racing for the series.
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition gets Petronas F1 paint job
Mercedes-Benz this week launched a special edition of its AMG SL 63 dressed in a Formula 1-inspired livery. Limited to just 100 units globally, the SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition has silver paint that fades to black at the rear of the car, replicating the look of Mercedes' W13 E Performance F1 car used in the 2022 F1 season.
Jake Dennis storms to victory at opening Formula E race of new season in Mexico
Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis got his title challenge off to the perfect start in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as he claimed victory at the 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.Dennis is looking to become the first Brit to win the all-electric World Championship and drove a near flawless race at the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit.The race saw the debut of the GEN3 – the world’s most sustainable racing car – as a 40,000-capacity crowd got a glimpse into the future of electric automobility. It also saw other changes to the format of the...
Russell’s Mercedes adaption helped by his Williams F1 battles
Andrew Shovlin reckons George Russell's experience racing at the back of the Formula 1 field with Williams meant he adapted "easier" to Mercedes' tricky 2022 car than Lewis Hamilton. Russell joined Mercedes' F1 line-up at the start of 2022 after spending five years as a member of its junior driver...
Chevrolet Performance Releases The Impressive L8T As A Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance has recently announced the release of the Gen V Small Block V-8 crate engine known as the L8T. Until now, this particular Gen V version could be found in 2020 and newer GM 2500HD and 3500HD trucks. It is now available for purchase through GM Performance dealers and select authorized retailers. The L8T is the latest addition to GM’s line of high-performance engines and is sure to be a hit with car enthusiasts and builders alike.
McLaren impress on Formula E debut: Key talking points from round one in Mexico City
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returned for Season 9 this weekend with the 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.The world’s premier all-electric racing series delivered another classic at the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit, and it was the Brits who shone in the Mexican sunshine.Here are all your talking points from the curtain-raiser:Dennis the menace takes new trophy homeAvalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis reminded the watching fans why he remains one of the hot tips for the title by absolutely dominating to victory in Mexico City – his fourth-ever E-Prix win.Dennis is looking to become the first Brit to...
Corretja believes Alcaraz needs a 'miracle' to surpass Big Three: "I see it as mission impossible"
Alex Corretja is a huge fan of Carlos Alcaraz but the former player doesn't think Alcaraz can really catch or even surpass the big three calling it mission impossible. What the big three did was iconic as winning 20 grand slams seemed rather impossible when Pete Sampras finished his career. It's not likely that we'll see somebody do it again but some have speculated that the sudden rise of Alcaraz indicates that perhaps some player or even he could do it in the future.
South Africa name Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter as Test and limited-overs head coaches
Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter have been named as head coaches of South Africa's Test and limited-overs sides. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has split the roles after Mark Boucher stood down following last year's T20 World Cup. Conrad, 55, is a former first-class cricketer and previously coached South Africa Under-19s.
All of the Little F1 Rule Changes for the 2023 Season
GettyAnti-porpoising regulations, trialing new qualifying formats, and stronger roll hoops, the upcoming 2023 F1 season has more changes than you’d think.
2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
1953 Dodge Storm Z-250 is the sports car that might have been
Dodge briefly considered building a sports car in the early 1950s, but the project only resulted in a single prototype. Today, the 1953 Dodge Storm Z-250 is in the collection of the Petersen Automotive Museum, which recently produced a video on this unique car presented by Leslie Kendall, the museum's chief historian.
Ford Inks Deal With Delivery Company for 2,000 Electric Vans
Ford is teaming up with DHL to provide 2,000 electric delivery vans. How could this help both companies? The post Ford Inks Deal With Delivery Company for 2,000 Electric Vans appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
