Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Web servers host the files (web pages, pictures, videos, forms, etc.) that make up your web application and serve these files when someone visits your website. Some servers are more advanced and also control how much access web visitors have. They may restrict regular visitors from accessing other users’ accounts or administrative dashboards. Although web servers are efficient at what they do—and they do it rather securely—attackers can exploit errors that arise from human error or flawed logic in how a server serves the files it hosts.

1 DAY AGO