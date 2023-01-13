Read full article on original website
How to View and Manage Your App Store Purchases on a Mac
The App Store is a one-stop shop for most of the apps you may need on your Mac. Sometimes these apps are free, and other times, you may have to pay a sum before downloading them.
4 Ways to Easily Access Folders on Your Mac
Apple products are well-renowned for their user-friendliness, and the Mac is no exception. You can take advantage of the high degree of customization it offers by creating shortcuts to folders you use more frequently than others. This will save you time and allow you to access them faster.
How to Add Shortcuts Next to the Power Button on Windows 11
Are you tired of digging through your folders in the File Explorer? Did you know you can add shortcuts next to the Power Button in the Start Menu on Windows 11 to keep things quick and straightforward?
Can Your Android Phone Be Tracked When It’s Turned Off?
As technology advances, debates continue to arise over geographical tracking. Today, cell service providers, internet service providers, and other parties can track your location through your devices, including your smartphone.
Gmail vs. Outlook: Which Is the Better Email App for Android?
Google and Microsoft need no introduction, and when it comes to emails, they have their own solid products: Gmail and Outlook. Both of these products are available as apps on Android, where you can sign up for their email services or simply use them as email clients for your existing accounts.
What Are Local File Intrusion (LFI) Attacks and Should You Be Worried?
Web servers host the files (web pages, pictures, videos, forms, etc.) that make up your web application and serve these files when someone visits your website. Some servers are more advanced and also control how much access web visitors have. They may restrict regular visitors from accessing other users' accounts or administrative dashboards. Although web servers are efficient at what they do—and they do it rather securely—attackers can exploit errors that arise from human error or flawed logic in how a server serves the files it hosts.
How to Enable the Widgets Toolbar in Windows 11
As Windows 11 continues to evolve, you can expect to see more features and improvements that make your experience even better. Microsoft has added a toolbar to the Widget menu that provides quick access to popular services like News and Maps.
4 Arduino Simulators You Can Use in Your Electronics Projects
The Arduino hardware development platform is used by hobbyists, professionals, and students interested in electronics. Arduino boards are especially popular with people new to electronics, due to their beginner-friendly nature and the vast community of users.
How to Install Docker on a Mac
Docker allows you to easily set up and manage isolated environments for each of your projects while ensuring that all dependencies are kept separate and avoiding conflicts. The best part is that installing Docker on your Mac is just as easy.
How to Fix the Remote Desktop Error Code 0x104 in Windows 11/10
Users utilize the Remote Desktop Connection (RDP) app in Windows 11/10 to remotely connect with other PCs. However, some users have reported they can't remotely connect to target PCs because of error 0x104. Those users see an error message that says, "We couldn't connect to the remote PC… Error code 0x104."
How to Add Stripe Checkout to a Next.js Application
Stripe is a payment processing platform that allows you to add a pre-built checkout page to a website and accept and manage online payments. It is widely popular due to its ease of use, extensive documentation, support for local payments, customization and branding options, subscriptions, invoicing, and fraud prevention.
How to Change Permissions for a Chrome Extension
The Chrome Web Store is home to tons of free apps, extensions, and themes to add to your Chrome browser, allowing you to do much more. Adding browser extensions can make visiting web pages and using the web more beneficial, as they can offer new features or shortcuts.
7 Signs Your Mac's Logic Board Is Faulty or Damaged
The motherboard of any computer is the circuit board, which handles interactions between different components. On a Mac, it is called the logic board, and it ensures that all functions are working optimally.
Edifier Stax Spirit S3 Headphones: Planar Perfection at a Purse-Friendly Price
Edifier steps up to the plate with the latest in its flagship headphone range; the Stax Spirit S3. These cans, featuring drivers from none other than US audiophile brand Audeze, hit the mark at a price point that should prove incredibly diffcult to resist.
5 Ways to Add Apps to Your Startup on Windows
Chances are that you use a certain set of applications every time you work on your computer. It's very inconvenient to launch them one by one on every system startup.
How to Convert Any Website Into a Figma Design
Figma is a great tool that's fast becoming a favorite among UX/UI and web designers. You can create responsive web designs quickly and easily using this free browser-based tool.
What Is the Windows ODBC Data Sources App, and How Do You Access It?
The Microsoft ODBC Data Sources tool helps you connect your apps to various database management systems. But how does this tool work, and what are the different ways to access it? Let's dive in and find out.
How to Enable the Search Box in Windows 11 Task Manager
Searching for processes and applications running on Windows using Task Manager can be tricky. To make it easier, Windows offers the option to enable the search box in Task Manager.
How to Clear Cookies for a Specific Website in Chrome, Firefox, and Edge
Cookies are a necessary part of the browsing experience. They allow websites to remember your preferences and provide you with a personalized experience. However, sometimes you may want to clear the cookies from a specific website.
The 6 Best Automation and Orchestration Tools for Linux
Whether you have a few PCs or a large IT infrastructure, orchestration and automation tools can help you bring in a lot of efficiencies and enable you to simplify the management of complex tasks and workflows.
