ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage

Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC

Georginio Rutter: Leeds United sign forward from Hoffenheim for club record fee

Leeds United have completed the signing of Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter for a club record fee. The 20-year-old Frenchman moves to Elland Road on a five-and-a-half year deal for a fee rising to 40m euros (£36m). Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club, after joining...
BBC

Robin Das: Essex youngster excited by Bangladesh Premier League challenge

Most 20-year-olds studying for a degree in history are likely to be thinking about a new term of lectures and essay deadlines. But for Robin Das, the young Essex batter, a totally different experience awaits. "I couldn't be more excited, not only to play in my first franchise tournament, but...
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
BBC

Jhon Duran: Aston Villa agree £18m deal for Chicago Fire striker

Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire in an £18m deal. Duran, 19, has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago. Villa will pay £14.75m for Duran, who has three caps for Colombia, and a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
BBC

Slaven Bilic: Watford boss excited by youthful talent in squad

Watford boss Slaven Bilic is ready to continue giving opportunities to talented youngsters as they seek a return to the Premier League. Tobi Adeyemo, 17, marked his league debut with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Blackpool which put The Hornets third in the Championship table. Yaser Asprilla...
BBC

Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season

Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...

Comments / 0

Community Policy