Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Owen Farrell: England coach Steve Borthwick stresses captain's important contribution
England head coach Steve Borthwick says it is important to recognise how special Owen Farrell is after naming him as captain for the Six Nations. Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes have been selected as vice-captains. But despite the scrutiny on Farrell, who is currently banned for a high tackle, Borthwick...
BBC
Steven Caulker: Wigan Athletic defender credits boss Kolo Toure for his decision return to England from Turkey
Wigan Athletic centre-back Steven Caulker says working alongside Kolo Toure inspired him to end his spell in Turkey and join the club. The 31-year-old former Tottenham, Swansea and Liverpool defender joined Turkish side Alanyspor in 2019. Caulker also had spells with Fenerbahce and Gaziantep and left Fatih Karagumruk before signing...
BBC
Wayne Pivac: Former Wales head coach 'disappointed' not to realise World Cup dream
Former head coach Wayne Pivac says he was left frustrated after his dismissal denied him the chance to lead Wales through to this year's World Cup. Pivac was sacked in December 2022 and replaced by his predecessor Warren Gatland. Pivac's exit came nine months before the New Zealander was due...
Return of the prodigal son: can Eddie Jones unleash Wallabies’ missing X factor? | Angus Fontaine
Eight months out from the World Cup, Rugby Australia has taken a risk on bringing the coach back. Will it pay off?
BBC
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Trossard, Raphinha, Neves, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Arsenal have been offered Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price...
BBC
Georginio Rutter: Leeds United sign forward from Hoffenheim for club record fee
Leeds United have completed the signing of Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter for a club record fee. The 20-year-old Frenchman moves to Elland Road on a five-and-a-half year deal for a fee rising to 40m euros (£36m). Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club, after joining...
Eddie Jones is in, Dave Rennie out as Wallabies head coach
SYDNEY (AP) — Rugby Australia said Monday it has hired Eddie Jones to be the head coach of the Wallabies, as well as overseeing the women’s team, on a long-term deal until 2027. It said current head coach Dave Rennie “will depart the position.” He had spent three...
BBC
Robin Das: Essex youngster excited by Bangladesh Premier League challenge
Most 20-year-olds studying for a degree in history are likely to be thinking about a new term of lectures and essay deadlines. But for Robin Das, the young Essex batter, a totally different experience awaits. "I couldn't be more excited, not only to play in my first franchise tournament, but...
Owen Farrell ‘fully accepts he needs to change’ his tackle technique
Owen Farrell ‘fully accepts he needs to change’ his tackle technique after he was named as England captain for the Six Nations
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter beat champions Saracens; seventh win for Gloucester-Hartpury
Exeter Chiefs ran in six tries to claim a 37-17 victory over Premier 15s champions Saracens at Sandy Park in a reverse of last season's final. The home side led 29-0 after 30 minutes, following tries by Liv McGoverne, Flo Robinson, Maisy Allen, Kate Zackary and Hope Rogers. Allen added...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
BBC
Jhon Duran: Aston Villa agree £18m deal for Chicago Fire striker
Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire in an £18m deal. Duran, 19, has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago. Villa will pay £14.75m for Duran, who has three caps for Colombia, and a...
FOX Sports
Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford boss excited by youthful talent in squad
Watford boss Slaven Bilic is ready to continue giving opportunities to talented youngsters as they seek a return to the Premier League. Tobi Adeyemo, 17, marked his league debut with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Blackpool which put The Hornets third in the Championship table. Yaser Asprilla...
BBC
Masters 2023: Judd Trump beats Stuart Bingham & Mark Williams hammers Jack Lisowski in semis
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 8 January-15 January. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Judd Trump beat Stuart Bingham 6-1 to set up a meeting with Mark Williams in the final of...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, White, Shaw, Moreno, Odegaard, Saka, Rashford
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season
Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
Football Daily | Jürgen Klopp, the blame game and a Red Machine that’s hit the wall
In today’s Football Daily: Liverpool’s decline, Shakhtar’s £20.5m donation and Torino’s faux pas
Comments / 0