Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to View and Manage Your App Store Purchases on a Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The App Store is a one-stop shop for most of the apps you may need on your Mac. Sometimes these apps are free, and other times, you may have to pay a sum before downloading them.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Xcode Command Line Tools Package on Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you prefer to code Mac apps using the command line, you need the Xcode Command Line Tools package. It contains compilers, debuggers, and other development tools and utilities accessible through Terminal without the entire Xcode integrated development environment.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix VMware BSOD Error on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. VMware Workstation Player is among the best virtualization software available today. You can create virtual machines and install operating systems on them. Virtual machines save you the trouble of wiping your hard disk to try out an operating system. However, it is not the only use case of third-party hypervisors like VMware.
makeuseof.com
WhatsApp Not Showing Contact Names? How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Is WhatsApp not showing you the names of your saved contacts? The issue usually occurs with a specific contact you've recently saved. Other times, it affects all the contact names in your phone's address book. Where does this issue come from, and how can you fix it?
makeuseof.com
How to Navigate the MetaMask Mobile App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You might be familiar with the MetaMask wallet as a browser extension. However, there is also an app that essentially turns MetaMask into a full-service mobile wallet. Here, we’ll look at how to download the app and log in for the first time as well as get to know some of its most useful features.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft To Do vs. Todoist: Which Is Better for Tracking Your Daily Tasks?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you want to track your daily tasks better, using an app designed specifically for this is a good idea. You’ll find plenty of options to choose from; Microsoft To Do and Todoist are two of the most popular choices.
makeuseof.com
How to Configure a Windows Hello Fingerprint Login on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Signing in to a Windows 10 or 11 PC requires you to enter your account password. Ideally, you need this to be a strong password with some complexities, especially if you share your computer with others.
makeuseof.com
The Best Free Must-Have Tools for Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 comes with plenty of new features, thus reducing the dependency on third-party apps for minor tweaks. However, like any other operating system, third-party apps help extend the OS's functionality to a great extent.
makeuseof.com
3 Top Redis Clients for Go Developers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Redis is an in-memory data structure store, widely used for caching, real-time analytics, and message brokering. It’s a popular choice for developers because of its lightning-fast speed and rich feature set.
makeuseof.com
How to Start Windows Media Player in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking for an easy way to play and manage your media files in Windows 11, then Windows Media Player is what you need. It's a free built-in application that allows you to quickly access your audio, video, and photo files with just a few clicks. In this article, we'll show you how to open Windows Media Player in Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a REST API With Spring Boot
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The acronym REST stands for REpresentational State Transfer, while API stands for Application Programming Interface. Together, they refer to a REST API. A REST API is a service that transfers requests and responses between two software systems, on a REST architecture.
makeuseof.com
How Can You Give Your Smartphone a Security Spring Clean?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Nowadays, protecting your smartphone from cyberattacks is just as important as it's always been on PCs and laptops. We store a lot of important data on our phones, and are usually logged in to various accounts. Malicious actors are aware of this, meaning smartphones have become a prime target for attacks. It's therefore important that you maintain your smartphone's security to avoid falling victim to cybercrime.
makeuseof.com
How to Find Your Windows Laptop Model Number
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you ever need to know your Windows computer's or laptop's model number? Maybe you're trying to find a driver for your device or looking for support from the manufacturer. Whatever the reason, it's easy to find, and there are various ways to do it.
makeuseof.com
How to Flush the DNS Cache in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Keeping a huge DNS cache in your PC makes your internet searches super fast. However, it doesn't come without costs. For all the speed and quick results that a DNS cache gives you, it ends up making you vulnerable to all sorts of privacy disasters like DNS Spoofing, Eavesdropping, and so on.
makeuseof.com
How to See Your Most Visited Sites on Chrome
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This article will show you how to see your most visited sites on Chrome. It will take you through the six steps to look at your most visited sites and learn more about your browsing behavior.
makeuseof.com
Chrome 109 Has Arrived: What's New in the Update?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Just a couple of weeks after Chrome 109's beta release on December 1, 2022, Chrome 109 has arrived with some new and interesting features. This includes secure payment confirmation, Material You tweaks, and changes to Chrome's desktop interface, among others.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable File Explorer Tabs In Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft was hoping to launch the tabs feature in the File Explorer app for Windows 10. But it scrapped the idea later on. However, with the Windows 11 22H2 update, users can now try out the tabs feature in File Explorer. The participants of the Windows Insider Program got early access to the feature and Microsoft could soon apply the tabs idea to Windows Notepad as well.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Apps for Earthquake Alerts and Tracking on Android
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Earthquakes and natural disasters are tragic realities of this world. It would be great if you could get alerts and track these natural disasters right from your Android phone.
makeuseof.com
Understanding Reverse Engineering Concepts
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Engineers sometimes need to think in reverse to analyze a product. For example, a mechanical engineer can draw conclusions about a product’s production based on its design and physical properties. They may even be able to produce the same product if they have a thorough understanding of it.
makeuseof.com
How to Sideload Apps on Your Samsung Galaxy Watch or Wear OS Smartwatch
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you've ever wanted to get the latest versions of legacy Android apps on your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, sideloading apps from a third-party source is a good option. The feature has been available on Android devices for some time and you can now do it on smartwatches as well.
Comments / 0