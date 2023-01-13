ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CNET

5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space

Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Maryland State
iheart.com

NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars

NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
Interesting Engineering

NASA's TESS spacecraft discovers a new planet roughly the same size as Earth

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) spacecraft identified an Earth-sized world called TOI 700 e, located in its star's habitable zone. Initial analysis shows the world is 95 percent Earth's size and it is likely a rocky planet, a report from NASA reveals. The discovery sheds new light on exoplanets that could harbor life, revealing new insight into the formation of our own solar system.
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
msn.com

Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth

Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
Arizona State
traveltomorrow.com

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
KYW News Radio

Multiple Earth-like planets discovered

With the recent discovery of two new Earth-like planets, researchers believe there are at least seven in nearby planetary systems. Since these two are so close to us, scientists hope to study their atmospheres.
Digital Trends

How to watch the classified SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch tomorrow

Tomorrow will see the fifth launch of SpaceX’s heavy-lift vehicle, the Falcon Heavy. Performing a classified launch for the US military, the rocket will take off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida in a mission called USSF-67. Contents. The launch had originally been scheduled...
Florida State
Action News Jax

James Webb Space Telescope finds Earth-sized planet

The James Webb Space Telescope has provided images of alien worlds, the pillars of creation where stars are born and distant galaxies. Now the telescope has confirmed the existence of the first Earth-like planet. It’s an exoplanet that orbits a star and is classified officially as LHS 475 b, NASA...
Maryland State

