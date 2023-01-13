Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space
Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
20 jaw-dropping images from NASA's powerful new James Webb Space Telescope
Images from NASA's impressive James Webb Space Telescope are changing the way we see the universe — and this is just year one.
iheart.com
NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars
NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
NASA's TESS spacecraft discovers a new planet roughly the same size as Earth
NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) spacecraft identified an Earth-sized world called TOI 700 e, located in its star's habitable zone. Initial analysis shows the world is 95 percent Earth's size and it is likely a rocky planet, a report from NASA reveals. The discovery sheds new light on exoplanets that could harbor life, revealing new insight into the formation of our own solar system.
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
Two million pounds of rock was knocked out of asteroid during NASA test
The new findings indicate that the ejecta contributed to moving the asteroid significantly.
Sonic boom several times larger than our Milky Way captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
A rouge galaxy invaded the five within Stephen's Quintet, resulting in a sonic boom that has been captured by NASA, which shows how the hydrogen gas is moved and shaped in space.
Multiple Earth-like planets discovered
With the recent discovery of two new Earth-like planets, researchers believe there are at least seven in nearby planetary systems. Since these two are so close to us, scientists hope to study their atmospheres.
Digital Trends
How to watch the classified SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch tomorrow
Tomorrow will see the fifth launch of SpaceX’s heavy-lift vehicle, the Falcon Heavy. Performing a classified launch for the US military, the rocket will take off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida in a mission called USSF-67. Contents. The launch had originally been scheduled...
Mars rover Perseverance spots Ingenuity helicopter resting on sand dune (photo)
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover snapped a photo recently of its robotic cousin Ingenuity as the tiny helicopter rested on a Red Planet sand dune.
The most distant spacecraft in the solar system — Where are they now?
Humans have sent four spacecraft out of the solar system, with another swiftly approaching the edge of our solar system — and they have a lot to teach us about our place in space.
SpaceX launches fifth Falcon Heavy mission, carrying military satellites
SpaceX launched its fifth Falcon Heavy rocket mission, USSF-67, on Sunday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
James Webb Space Telescope finds Earth-sized planet
The James Webb Space Telescope has provided images of alien worlds, the pillars of creation where stars are born and distant galaxies. Now the telescope has confirmed the existence of the first Earth-like planet. It’s an exoplanet that orbits a star and is classified officially as LHS 475 b, NASA...
A green comet that takes about 50,000 years to complete its orbit around the sun will come closest to Earth for the first time since the Stone Age
The comet will be visible in late January and early February. Here's how to watch it, why it's green, and why it may never return.
Comments / 1