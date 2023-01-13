Read full article on original website
JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shuts down for remodeling, relaunching as American Dreams Italian Steakhouse
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being in business for almost a decade and becoming one of the more popular bar and restaurants in Coldwater, JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shut down suddenly on Tuesday but a new restaurant will soon take its place. A sign on the door...
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US
Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
Grand Rapids man searching for missing dog, link to late-fiancée
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tom O'Malley is powering through the heartbreak of his missing dog Francis. "When the rest of the world hates me, Francis loves me." Or as O'Malley says, "He is my best friend. Not one of, he is." O'Malley explains last week he had to go...
Suspected drunken driver dies in crash with tree between Ann Arbor and Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed Monday morning in an apparent drunken driving crash in Washtenaw County. Rescue crews were called at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to the area of Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a reported single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Fox17
Holland Hospital ranked #1 in Michigan for surgery
HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital has been ranked the number one hospital in Michigan on Healthgrades’ list of America’s Best Hospitals for Surgical Care!. The healthcare center also ranks among the top 5% in the U.S. “Holland Hospital’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to the communities...
New Brewery ‘Apoptosis’ Opening In Kalamazoo During Craft Beverage Week
Two things I learned while trying to brew my own beer in my dorm room in college:. First, when brewing beer, keep the room well-ventilated, and there's no hiding the smell of alcohol fermenting from your RAs. And Second... I suck at making beer. Two guys who apparently do NOT...
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
Here's how you can be in a Nicole Kidman movie set in Holland, Michigan
HOLLAND, Michigan — Amazon Studios is working on a new movie set in Holland starring Nicole Kidman. The thriller, titled "Holland, Michigan," was the most popular script among film executives in the 2013 Black List. Jenny Alison Casting is asking for Michiganders to apply to be extras in the...
New Dave & Buster's to be located in Lansing Township
Dave & Buster's will soon be building a location in the Lansing Township area. Brad Beck with the Lansing Township Planning Department said it will be located in the Eastwood Towne Center.
WWMTCw
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
Speeding Driver Loses Control On US-131 And Crashes Into Building
Looking at these pictures from the Michigan State Police it's safe to say the teen driver is lucky to be alive and able to walk away from this crash with just minor injuries. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,. motor vehicle crashes are the number one...
Help Us Find Kathy Prevatte Who Went Missing in Kalamazoo Tuesday
UPDATE: The 64-year-old Kalamazoo woman who went missing earlier this week has been found and is safe. Family and friends are desperately trying to find Kathy Prevatte. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. as she left her house on foot. Nobody knows where she was headed and she hasn't been seen since. They have no leads on her whereabouts at this point.
Jackson humane society connects dogs with forever homes
It all began with one woman's love for animals.
