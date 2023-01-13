ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Police report burglary of Kan. man's military equipment

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

MSHP: 8-month-old in Amber Alert found safe

KANSAS CITY —An 8-month old girl, the subject of a Wednesday afternoon Amber Alert, has been located and is safe, according to the Missouri State Highway patrol. Malani Avery was wearing pink shorts, a white tank and had a pink blanket. She was taken by force from her mother's house in the area of Gladstone Blvd. and Belmont Avenue, according to the MSHP by 23-year-old Markelv Avery who was armed with a handgun.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police work to ID suspect in Kansas City bus shooting

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a December shooting on a KCATA bus and asking for help to identify a suspect. Just after 5p.m. December 30, a suspect fired a gun inside the bus in the area of 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The suspect may frequent the 45th Street corridor between Garfield Ave and Prospect Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Manhattan business loses $100,000 in theft by deception

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy