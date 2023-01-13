KANSAS CITY —An 8-month old girl, the subject of a Wednesday afternoon Amber Alert, has been located and is safe, according to the Missouri State Highway patrol. Malani Avery was wearing pink shorts, a white tank and had a pink blanket. She was taken by force from her mother's house in the area of Gladstone Blvd. and Belmont Avenue, according to the MSHP by 23-year-old Markelv Avery who was armed with a handgun.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO