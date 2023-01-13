Read full article on original website
Police: Man found dead in car outside Kansas City apartment
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment building. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the sound of gun shots in the area of 10300 E. 42nd Street in Kansas City, according to Officer Leslie Foreman. The call was upgraded to a shooting...
Police report burglary of Kan. man's military equipment
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
MSHP: 8-month-old in Amber Alert found safe
KANSAS CITY —An 8-month old girl, the subject of a Wednesday afternoon Amber Alert, has been located and is safe, according to the Missouri State Highway patrol. Malani Avery was wearing pink shorts, a white tank and had a pink blanket. She was taken by force from her mother's house in the area of Gladstone Blvd. and Belmont Avenue, according to the MSHP by 23-year-old Markelv Avery who was armed with a handgun.
Police work to ID suspect in Kansas City bus shooting
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a December shooting on a KCATA bus and asking for help to identify a suspect. Just after 5p.m. December 30, a suspect fired a gun inside the bus in the area of 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The suspect may frequent the 45th Street corridor between Garfield Ave and Prospect Avenue.
Video shows KC man at scene of New Year's Day killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
Manhattan business loses $100,000 in theft by deception
RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
Kan. firefighter struck by car while working crash is out of hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Topeka firefighter who was injured after being struck by a car while working an accident on icy Interstate 470 on Thursday is out of the hospital. According to the city of Topeka, 45-year-0ld Captain Ty Forshee, was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol...
Kansas woman hospitalized in St. Joe after rollover crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Ford Fusion driven by Taylor Bonar, 26, Atchison, was eastbound in the 600 block Laramie Street and struck a parked vehicle. After impact the Ford rolled over...
Kan. set aside millions for youth crisis centers, but no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would...
Former researcher at KU sentenced in China-related case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former researcher who was accused of hiding work he did in China while employed by the University of Kansas, was sentenced Wednesday to time served by a federal judge who said his action did not warrant a prison sentence. Feng “Franklin” Tao was...
🎥State of the State: Missouri Gov. calls for $860M to widen I-70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. Click below to watch a replay. The massive investment in I-70 is...
Chiefs team chaplain, former Bearcat speaks at MLK Day Celebration in St. Joseph
Former Northwest Missouri State football player and former Northwest team chaplain Marcellus Casey, who's in his sixth year as team chaplain for the Kansas City Chiefs, was the keynote speaker at the ninth annual Martin Luther King Jr. "Solutions Summit" at Word of Life Church in St. Joseph Monday. The...
