South Pasadena, CA

Voice of OC

How is Orange County Combating Hate After Declaring Racism a Public Health Crisis?

Two years after county officials deemed COVID-19 a public health emergency, a pandemic-amplified hate spike brought them face to face with another one entirely. A resolution approved unanimously by county supervisors last month declares racism “a public health crisis” and calls for the county to be a “justice-oriented governmental organization” through “robust trainings and continuing education”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
South Pasadena News

CITY FINANCE | Interim Director Departure Extends Finance Department Challenges

South Pasadena Interim Finance Director Maida Alcantara, who has served in that position for only three months, unexpectedly left the job late last month, the City acknowledged late Friday. Alcantara, the third interim to serve during the City’s two-and-half year search for a permanent director, is a former California municipal employee who works for MV Cheng & Associates, a contracting firm the City hired last year to provide temporary finance services.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

LA sees record rainfall, with more on the way

More rain is expected Sunday evening and Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a West Hills parking lot.Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California

The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland

Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Associated Press

Shea Homes to Unveil The Foundry at the Grand Opening This Saturday, January 14th in Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- This Saturday, January 14th, Shea Homes invites you to the Grand Opening of The Foundry, an exciting new coastal community of townhomes located in Redondo Beach, California. Situated in one of the South Bay’s most popular areas, The Foundry presents 36 modern, two-story residences, with professionally designed model homes now available for touring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005082/en/ The Foundry by Shea Homes, located approx. 2.5 miles from the shorelines of Redondo and Hermosa Beaches, includes private rooftop decks and mezzanines with every residence. (Photo: Business Wire)
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Sfvbj.com

Burbank Industrial, Office Park Sells for $37M

A 127,140-square-foot office and industrial campus located 2777 N. Ontario St. in Burbank has sold for $37 million. Newmark Group Inc.’s Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan, Laura Stumm and Michael Kolcum represented the seller, a joint venture between Washington Capital Management and client SSV Properties in the transaction. The buyer was Montana Avenue Capital Partners. Newmark’s David Milestone and Brett Green arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.
BURBANK, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
luxury-houses.net

THE MANOR, Undoubtedly One of The Finest and Largest Estates in Los Angeles Back on The Market for $155 Million

594 S Mapleton Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 594 S Mapleton Drive, Los Angeles, California is a showplace of the highest caliber majestically sited on 4.68 acres in the heart of Holmby Hills, is undoubtedly one of the finest estates in Los Angeles and the World. This Home in Los Angeles offers 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms with over 56,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 594 S Mapleton Drive, please contact Drew Fenton (Phone: 310-623-3622) at Carolwood Estates for full support and perfect service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beachcomber.news

Queen Mary Membership Program Offered

In November 2022, Beachcomber published a story of the Long Beach City Council approving the payment of $1 million, for ongoing repairs to the Queen Mary. And now, in partnership with Long Beach Heritage, in collaboration with Evolution Hospitality, LLC and the Queen Mary Heritage Foundation, Long Beach is now offering the first-ever annual membership opportunity for the Queen Mary.
LONG BEACH, CA

