REDONDO BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- This Saturday, January 14th, Shea Homes invites you to the Grand Opening of The Foundry, an exciting new coastal community of townhomes located in Redondo Beach, California. Situated in one of the South Bay’s most popular areas, The Foundry presents 36 modern, two-story residences, with professionally designed model homes now available for touring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005082/en/ The Foundry by Shea Homes, located approx. 2.5 miles from the shorelines of Redondo and Hermosa Beaches, includes private rooftop decks and mezzanines with every residence. (Photo: Business Wire)

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO