How is Orange County Combating Hate After Declaring Racism a Public Health Crisis?
Two years after county officials deemed COVID-19 a public health emergency, a pandemic-amplified hate spike brought them face to face with another one entirely. A resolution approved unanimously by county supervisors last month declares racism “a public health crisis” and calls for the county to be a “justice-oriented governmental organization” through “robust trainings and continuing education”
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
The Long-Awaited Pasadena Erewhon is Finally on Its Way
After two years of work and waiting, it appears Erewhon will soon debut on Pasadena’s historic Lake Avenue
South Pasadena News
CITY FINANCE | Interim Director Departure Extends Finance Department Challenges
South Pasadena Interim Finance Director Maida Alcantara, who has served in that position for only three months, unexpectedly left the job late last month, the City acknowledged late Friday. Alcantara, the third interim to serve during the City’s two-and-half year search for a permanent director, is a former California municipal employee who works for MV Cheng & Associates, a contracting firm the City hired last year to provide temporary finance services.
LA sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Sunday evening and Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a West Hills parking lot.Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches...
KTLA.com
Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California
The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
L.A. County captures 33 billion gallons of stormwater from winter storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced
Bafang Dumpling Lands on Specific LA Areas
The Tawainese dumpling depot has locked in three SoCal sectors for its ongoing expansion
Mayor Bass declares local state of emergency in L.A. ahead of storm
Mayor Karen Bass declared a local state of emergency on Friday as Los Angeles prepares for more rain and wind that’s expected to begin on Saturday.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland
Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
Shea Homes to Unveil The Foundry at the Grand Opening This Saturday, January 14th in Redondo Beach
REDONDO BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- This Saturday, January 14th, Shea Homes invites you to the Grand Opening of The Foundry, an exciting new coastal community of townhomes located in Redondo Beach, California. Situated in one of the South Bay’s most popular areas, The Foundry presents 36 modern, two-story residences, with professionally designed model homes now available for touring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005082/en/ The Foundry by Shea Homes, located approx. 2.5 miles from the shorelines of Redondo and Hermosa Beaches, includes private rooftop decks and mezzanines with every residence. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sfvbj.com
Burbank Industrial, Office Park Sells for $37M
A 127,140-square-foot office and industrial campus located 2777 N. Ontario St. in Burbank has sold for $37 million. Newmark Group Inc.’s Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan, Laura Stumm and Michael Kolcum represented the seller, a joint venture between Washington Capital Management and client SSV Properties in the transaction. The buyer was Montana Avenue Capital Partners. Newmark’s David Milestone and Brett Green arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
Local Emergency Declared Over Homelessness Crisis In LA County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion declaring a local emergency over the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County. The new motion, brought forth by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, recognizes the “complicated” and “multifaceted” landscape of the crisis and aims to set a new tone for the region’s ...
luxury-houses.net
THE MANOR, Undoubtedly One of The Finest and Largest Estates in Los Angeles Back on The Market for $155 Million
594 S Mapleton Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 594 S Mapleton Drive, Los Angeles, California is a showplace of the highest caliber majestically sited on 4.68 acres in the heart of Holmby Hills, is undoubtedly one of the finest estates in Los Angeles and the World. This Home in Los Angeles offers 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms with over 56,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 594 S Mapleton Drive, please contact Drew Fenton (Phone: 310-623-3622) at Carolwood Estates for full support and perfect service.
Work Underway to Stop Flooding on Long Beach Peninsula
Firefighters and workers from Long Beach and Los Angeles County were busy Saturday afternoon trying to stop flooding in the Long Beach Peninsula community due to the latest rainstorm.
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
Peacocks Takeover Southern California Town and Cause Chaos
Residents say the birds are beautiful to look at but they’re also very destructive and loud!
beachcomber.news
Queen Mary Membership Program Offered
In November 2022, Beachcomber published a story of the Long Beach City Council approving the payment of $1 million, for ongoing repairs to the Queen Mary. And now, in partnership with Long Beach Heritage, in collaboration with Evolution Hospitality, LLC and the Queen Mary Heritage Foundation, Long Beach is now offering the first-ever annual membership opportunity for the Queen Mary.
Long Beach gets record rainfall Saturday; more on the way today
Another storm will arrive Sunday night, forecasters say, with rain predicted into Monday morning. The post Long Beach gets record rainfall Saturday; more on the way today appeared first on Long Beach Post.
