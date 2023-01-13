Everyone Tom Brady has thrown an NFL touchdown pass to

During the last weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season, tom brady connected with tight end Kyle Rudolph for a touchdown to give the Buccaneers an early lead over the Falcons. For Rudolph, it was his first touchdown of the year, first ever from Brady to him, and 50th career scoring haul.

For Brady, it was the 98th different player he’s ever thrown a touchdown pass to in an NFL game. Rudolph is one of four former Notre Dame players to catch a touchdown pass from Brady in the NFL, something that had happened for a former Irish player just once since 2005.

So who all has Brady connected with for touchdowns in the NFL? Of his 649 career regular season touchdown passes, here are the 96 (plus two in the post-season only) different recipients, starting with Rudolph who just became the latest member.

The number in parentheses is how many touchdown passes Brady has thrown to each player in their respective careers.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY SPORTS

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY SPORTS

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kirt Dozier-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY SPORTS

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © David Butler II

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © David Butler II

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

25

Chad Jackson (3)

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Howard Smith

Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Matthew Emmons

Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Scott Rovak

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Dilip Vishwanat-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Bob Donnan

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Byron Hetzler

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by JOHN MOTTERN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE

USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Matthew Emmons

USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports