Everyone Tom Brady has thrown an NFL touchdown pass to
During the last weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season, tom brady connected with tight end Kyle Rudolph for a touchdown to give the Buccaneers an early lead over the Falcons. For Rudolph, it was his first touchdown of the year, first ever from Brady to him, and 50th career scoring haul.
For Brady, it was the 98th different player he’s ever thrown a touchdown pass to in an NFL game. Rudolph is one of four former Notre Dame players to catch a touchdown pass from Brady in the NFL, something that had happened for a former Irish player just once since 2005.
So who all has Brady connected with for touchdowns in the NFL? Of his 649 career regular season touchdown passes, here are the 96 (plus two in the post-season only) different recipients, starting with Rudolph who just became the latest member.
The number in parentheses is how many touchdown passes Brady has thrown to each player in their respective careers.
Comments / 2