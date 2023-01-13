Dave Bautista's film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story took the Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy prizes at last night's Critic's Choice Awards, which aired on the CW Network. Next up for the WWE Hall of Famer is Knock At The Cabin, which will be released theatrically on 2/3. The plot - "While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

1 DAY AGO