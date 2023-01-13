Read full article on original website
carolinapanorama.com
Archaeological Field School event to be hosted by SC State and USC
During spring break, March 6-10, South Carolina State University and University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School Event at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School Event, sponsored by SC State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and...
carolinapanorama.com
SC State joins with University of the West Indies for ‘Black Diversity in the Americas’ virtual seminar
South Carolina State University's Department of Social Sciences will cosponsor a virtual seminar entitled “Black Diversity in the Americas” beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The event is in tandem with the Sociology Unit, Department of Behavioral Sciences at the University of the West Indies,...
carolinapanorama.com
Gala to celebrate SC Educator Hall of Fame Inductees and Distinguished SC Public School Graduates
The South Carolina Foundation for Educational Leadership, South Carolina Association of School Administrators’ (SCASA) non-profit arm, is hosting its sixth annual gala on Friday, April 28, 2023, to celebrate this year’s South Carolina Educator Hall of Fame inductees and the Distinguished South Carolina Public School Graduates who have excelled nationally and internationally in their respective fields. The “South Carolina Foundation for Educational Leadership Gala: Believe” will be held at the Columbia Marriott at 6:00 p.m. as a celebration of the impact of public education and how it has contributed to the achievements of the six honorees.
carolinapanorama.com
Claflin University receives $17.4 million to support construction of new Science and Technology Center
Elevation and Transformation is more than a catchphrase at Claflin University. It describes how Claflin's exceptional academic programs, curricular innovation, and prodigious research have equipped students with the knowledge and skills necessary to launch successful careers in the global workforce of the 21st century. It also reflects Claflin's growing reputation...
carolinapanorama.com
Benedict Scholar participates in a Roundtable Discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris
Jahavheed George will join other scholars from around the country to discuss the many opportunities and challenges facing young adults. Benedict College senior Jahavheed George will join his peers from across the country for a spirited roundtable discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
carolinapanorama.com
ColaJazz to host Drink Small concert
Concert to honor the blues legend’s 90th birthday. The ColaJazz Foundation (ColaJazz) is hosting a celebratory concert in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. The event features performances by Drink Small and fellow blues legend Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues. Photos with Drink Small will be available following the concert. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/drinksmallday.
