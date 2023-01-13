The South Carolina Foundation for Educational Leadership, South Carolina Association of School Administrators’ (SCASA) non-profit arm, is hosting its sixth annual gala on Friday, April 28, 2023, to celebrate this year’s South Carolina Educator Hall of Fame inductees and the Distinguished South Carolina Public School Graduates who have excelled nationally and internationally in their respective fields. The “South Carolina Foundation for Educational Leadership Gala: Believe” will be held at the Columbia Marriott at 6:00 p.m. as a celebration of the impact of public education and how it has contributed to the achievements of the six honorees.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO