Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff
Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
247Sports
Louisville offers high-scoring junior college guard
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has said his staff will be very active in the transfer portal market at the end of this season. And you can also add the junior college ranks. U of L has extended an offer to high-scoring junior college guard Koron Davis,...
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
wymt.com
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wdrb.com
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball
A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
BURGIN, KY. - On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., shockwaves of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled central Kentucky and surrounding areas. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor's epicenter was located just east of Burgin.
Wave 3
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
Wave 3
TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-71 North after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TRIMARC said all lanes are blocked on I-71 North after a car crash Saturday evening. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at mile marker 3.7 approaching I-264 According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the accident was a single-vehicle non-injury collision.
wdrb.com
14-year-old shot, killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood, Louisville police say
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container. An Alabama mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado decimated his shop and killed two neighbors. A woman hid in a bathtub with her 2-year-old son, telling her mother by phone: “If the house is messed up I’ll be in the tub area.”
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
wdrb.com
Louisville police ask for public's help to identify 'person of interest' in Highlands shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify an individual they're calling a "person of interest" in a shooting that took place in the Highlands last week. "WHO IS THIS?" police asked in a social media post that included the images. "We'd love the opportunity...
247Sports
