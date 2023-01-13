ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville

New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff

Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville offers high-scoring junior college guard

University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has said his staff will be very active in the transfer portal market at the end of this season. And you can also add the junior college ranks. U of L has extended an offer to high-scoring junior college guard Koron Davis,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky has a new millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball

A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
KENTUCKY STATE
TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-71 North after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TRIMARC said all lanes are blocked on I-71 North after a car crash Saturday evening. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at mile marker 3.7 approaching I-264 According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the accident was a single-vehicle non-injury collision.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
FRANKFORT, KY
