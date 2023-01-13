ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rick H
4d ago

If it's managed legitimately, the numbers are purely random. Past results and outcomes have no bearing on future results. Good luck!

Reply(7)
11
Ben Dover
4d ago

The person who wrote this article doesn’t understand math. Buying more tickets does not increase your odds of winning. Each ticket carries the same odds whether u buy 1 or 1000.

Reply(4)
5
LM.AZ
4d ago

You increase your chances, by living in the state that gets chosen to win this one. If I don't win, than it's FRAUD 😂

Reply
6
Related
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA
George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
EVART, MI
94.3 Lite FM

Odds Are Actually Great That the Winning Mega Millions Ticket Will Be Sold in New York

The Mega Millions Jackpot has jumped through the roof again with the drawing amount for tonight sitting at an impressive $1.35 billion dollars. We've heard from several people who say they won't be playing the Mega Millions this go around because winning the jackpot is so much harder to win when the number is as high as it currently is versus when the jackpot amount is lower.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
country1037fm.com

Those Second Chance Lottery Tickets Payoff

Happy birthday to Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, and for winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. The North Carolina Education lottery has chances to win for a second chance, so don’t throw tickets away. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still in a state of awesomeness! The lucky man says, “It’s just unbelievable.” Mr. Lee beat some long odds of 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,500. He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation someplace warm.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NJ.com

Mega Millions cut-off time: The latest time you can buy a ticket (1/10/23)

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.1 billion. This is the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the third biggest Mega Millions prize. However, there is a cut-off time to buy Mega Millions tickets before the next drawing. Here’s what you need to know to participate in Tuesday’s historic jackpot.
Parade

Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party

Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will. Imagine winning a six-figure sum from a mere scratch-off ticket at an office holiday function! That's exactly what happened to a Louisville, Kentucky woman last week, and to say we're absolutely jealous (but still happy for her) is an understatement.
LOUISVILLE, KY

