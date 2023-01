The Boston Globe is reporting that BPD made an arrest over the weekend in connection with the 2007 murder of 32-year-old Felicia McGuyer. David Pena, 33, was flown from Florida on an outstanding warrant from Dorchester District Court on a murder charge stemming from McGuyer’s death. BPD officials also learned that Pena was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Suffolk Superior Court on cocaine trafficking charges.

