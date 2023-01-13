ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

1470 WMBD

Biden’s counsel finds five more classified pages at president’s Delaware home

WILMINGTON, DE. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden’s counsel said on Saturday that five additional pages with classified markings were discovered at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday, and they were immediately handed over to Justice Department officials. Biden’s special counsel, Richard Sauber, said he traveled to Biden’s...
White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden’s Delaware home

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – No visitor logs exist for President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents from his vice presidential days were found, as it is a private residence, the White House Counsel’s office said on Monday. “Like every President across decades of modern history,...
