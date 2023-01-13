Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Biden’s counsel finds five more classified pages at president’s Delaware home
WILMINGTON, DE. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden’s counsel said on Saturday that five additional pages with classified markings were discovered at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday, and they were immediately handed over to Justice Department officials. Biden’s special counsel, Richard Sauber, said he traveled to Biden’s...
1470 WMBD
White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden’s Delaware home
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – No visitor logs exist for President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents from his vice presidential days were found, as it is a private residence, the White House Counsel’s office said on Monday. “Like every President across decades of modern history,...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
1470 WMBD
Kishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia’s Ukraine invasion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in Washington a day after a...
