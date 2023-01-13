Coveted local 2024 defensive lineman to visit the Swamp on Saturday

Florida football’s recruiting efforts are back in full swing as the program prepares to welcome top recruits from around both the state and the nation to the Swamp. While the Gators left a lot to be desired on the field last season, Billy Napier and Co. have surged forward when it comes to courting prep prospects.

One high school junior who will be visiting campus — and he will not have to travel far — is three-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson out of Gainesville (Florida) Buchholz in the 2024 recruiting cycle, who is set to swing by on Saturday, Jan. 14. The 6-foot-4-inch, 250-pound trench warrior will be among three visitors to get a gander at what the Orange and Blue can do for them.

The coveted prospect offered the following on how Florida has pursued him, according to Swamp247.

“They tell me they want me to stay home really bad and put on for my state and my city. They also make sure to let me know I am not an option, but a priority. They said they are going to be staying on me heavy and how they want me to stay home and be a Gator. They are definitely doing that though. I get a text from them every day and it’s from more than one coach. I hear on the regular from Coach [Sean] Spencer, Coach [Kali] James, Coach [Kareem] Reid, and Coach [Jay] Bateman. They are the four on me the hardest and I get a text from at least two of them every day if not all four of them.”

Jackson is ranked No. 460 overall and No. 41 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 486 and 42, respectively. The Gainesville native currently has one crystal ball prediction from 247Sports to the Gators along with a 99.3% chance of signing with Florida according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

