ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Coveted local 2024 defensive lineman to visit the Swamp on Saturday

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxpoh_0kDyM5ma00

Florida football’s recruiting efforts are back in full swing as the program prepares to welcome top recruits from around both the state and the nation to the Swamp. While the Gators left a lot to be desired on the field last season, Billy Napier and Co. have surged forward when it comes to courting prep prospects.

One high school junior who will be visiting campus — and he will not have to travel far — is three-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson out of Gainesville (Florida) Buchholz in the 2024 recruiting cycle, who is set to swing by on Saturday, Jan. 14. The 6-foot-4-inch, 250-pound trench warrior will be among three visitors to get a gander at what the Orange and Blue can do for them.

The coveted prospect offered the following on how Florida has pursued him, according to Swamp247.

“They tell me they want me to stay home really bad and put on for my state and my city. They also make sure to let me know I am not an option, but a priority. They said they are going to be staying on me heavy and how they want me to stay home and be a Gator. They are definitely doing that though. I get a text from them every day and it’s from more than one coach. I hear on the regular from Coach [Sean] Spencer, Coach [Kali] James, Coach [Kareem] Reid, and Coach [Jay] Bateman. They are the four on me the hardest and I get a text from at least two of them every day if not all four of them.”

Jackson is ranked No. 460 overall and No. 41 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 486 and 42, respectively. The Gainesville native currently has one crystal ball prediction from 247Sports to the Gators along with a 99.3% chance of signing with Florida according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Breaking: Gators land transfer commitment from former Alabama OT Damieon George

The Florida Gators have wanted to address the offensive tackle position, with bodies ready to hit the ground running for the upcoming season later this fall. Over the course of the weekend the Florida staff hosted Alabama offensive line transfer Damieon George. As a high school recruit George never visited Florida's campus, but clearly that changed when it came time for his second recruitment as a transfer. The Gators staff did a great job with the massive Texas native, and following his time in Gainesville, he pulled the trigger and committed to Billy Napier and his staff.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators lose to Wildcats after turnover-heavy second half

The Florida Gators’ dominant first-half defensive wasn’t enough. Turnovers allowed Kentucky to climb back into the game. Florida senior guards KK Deans and Nina Rickards carried the load offensively, but they couldn’t fend off Kentucky’s comeback. Florida (12-6, 1-4 SEC) was defeated at home by Kentucky...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators toppled by No. 8 Longhorns in season opener

Florida men’s tennis started the season winning its first serve. However, the Gators couldn’t maintain the success and fell to the No. 8 Texas Longhorns in their season opener. The No. 13 Florida Gators (0-1) lost to the Longhorns (1-0) 5-2 Sunday in the Alfred A. Ring Complex....
AUSTIN, TX
alachuachronicle.com

Gators Softball former star and current UAA Assistant Academic Advisor arrested for DUI

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kendyl Jean Lindaman, 24, was arrested early this morning and charged with driving under the influence. She is a former Gators Softball player and was a Student Assistant Coach for the Gators Softball program for the 2022 season; she is currently an intern and Assistant Academic Advisor for the University of Florida Athletic Association.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston earns split with Newberry

A near-capacity crowd was on hand to see two of the top boys basketball teams in the state go head-to-head on Friday night in Levy County. That action was intense early between rivals Newberry and Williston, and after a slow start the host Red Devils pulled away for a 67-53 win.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

A teenager was shot in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for causing a disturbance at McDonald’s

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Orra Phillips Evans, Jr., 64, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespass after warning after allegedly causing a disturbance inside the McDonald’s on Archer Road after previously being trespassed. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call at about 8:35 p.m. that Evans, who...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Deputies detain suspects in Majestic Oaks shooting

Law enforcement officials Monday detained five individuals suspected of involvement in a shooting that transpired Sunday evening in Gainesville and injured at least one person. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at an area hospital, said Lt. J.P. Hood of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO)....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Elderly cyclist is hospitalized after a hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Gainesville on January 13th. Gainesville police officers found the 69-year-old man in the 400 block of SE 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. He was riding his bike when he got hit and left on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Fire Rescue responds to construction site medical emergency

Gainesville Fire Rescue transported a psychiatric patient from an unfinished building during a medical emergency Thursday afternoon. The patient was standing on the seventh floor of a construction site located at 1225 West University Ave., according to the GFR report. Gainesville Police Department was called and officers evacuated the building,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy