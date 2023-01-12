Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
Community prepares for Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March following two-year hiatus
SPOKANE, Wash. — The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on many community events, including the events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life. Now with in-person events returning, including the MLK Jr. Unity March coming back on Monday, community members were busy gearing up and kicking off celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life Sunday. Hundreds of people gathered at...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening in downtown Spokane Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in downtown Spokane with its annual Unity Rally and annual Unity March. The MLK Day Unity Rally will start at 10 a.m. on Monday. The City of Spokane is asking those who attend to meet outside of the Spokane Convention Center.
FOX 28 Spokane
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
Spokane woman celebrates 105th birthday
SPOKANE, Wash. — One woman has seen the changes here in Spokane and the surrounding cities over the last century. Katherine Turnley has been around to see it all. The new growth, developments, and thousands of families who have settled down to make this city their home. And today,...
KXLY
Rainy tonight before a little break – Matt
Gloomy and rainy weather will last late into the evening, but the forecast gets better to start the week. Showers will stick around into the early morning, but should be over by the time most of us are getting up. The next storm won’t get here until Wednesday, but it...
Spokane snow streak ends at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have been in the upper 30s and low 40s for a couple of weeks now, ending a consecutive snow streak at the Spokane International Airport. According to the National Weather Service Spokane, Tuesday marked the first day since November 17 when the airport did not receive an inch or more snow on the ground. That ends...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Public Schools high schools to hold free open gyms on Sundays through May
SPOKANE, Wash. – Are you looking for a way to get your kids active on the weekends this school year? Your son or daughter’s school may have the answer. The gyms at five Spokane Public Schools (SPS) high schools will be open to students in grades 5-12 to play basketball on Sundays through May.
KXLY
Law enforcement responds to online threat made towards North Pines Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Law enforcement responded to North Pines Middle School on Monday after a potential threat to safety was made on social media, the school said. The Central Valley School District’s director of school safety was made aware of the threat, and law enforcement was called to North Pines.
‘They’ve moved on’: Camp Hope prepares to shrink as population reaches below 200
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve driven along I-90 lately, you’ll notice that Camp Hope looks way smaller. The camp is being cleaned out, and crews are on site collecting piles of trash and empty tents left by people no longer living there. The cleaning job is making way for the walls of the encampment to move in, and shrink. “A...
Three injured in crash near Craig Road in Airway Heights area
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. —Both directions of Craig Road at McFarlane Road in the Airway Heights area were closed due to a serious crash on Monday. Power lines fell as a result of the crash. The Spokane Fire Department says one person sustained major injuries, and two other had moderate injuries. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My heart shattered’: School bus stop miscommunication leaves one Mead family frightened
MEAD, Wash. – On Jan. 10, one Mountainside Middle School parent experienced something no parent ever wants to go through; not knowing where her child was. “My heart shattered, and my stomach dropped to the floor to be honest,” Christina Dehart said. After some miscommunication between the Mead...
Law enforcement, fire crews responding to serious crash involving three people in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Three people have been taken to the hospital after being extricated from a serious car crash on South Craig Road and West McFarlane Road in Airway Heights. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), the incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and was a high-velocity,...
KXLY
Sun breaks and a few showers for Monday – Mark
We’re expecting light showers and clouds today with light winds. There’s a chance of light fog today and Tuesday. Wednesday will be a mix of mountain snow and valley rain showers with breeze. It’ll be drier for the end of the week and this weekend. Plan your...
Pedestrian V.S. Vehicle Accident in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY - At approximately 6 p.m. a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported to Washington State Police (WSP). The crash occurred near the intersection of Pines Rd and Boone Ave in Spokane Valley. According to WSP the pedestrian has serious injuries. The collision blocked both southbound lanes of Pines...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Gilbert to enter change of plea again
SPOKANE – The U.S. District Court in Spokane reports a new trial for former auto dealer Mark W. Gilbert has been cancelled as a change of plea hearing is set for March 6. Gilbert is charged with fraud in connection to a document associated with buying a home in Hawaii in 2014. According to the U.S. District Court, Gilbert will not be sentenced until his change of plea occurs.
Court date today for Spokane County effort to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A status conference is scheduled today in a case filed by Spokane County against the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) over a homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. Spokane County filed the lawsuit in October in hopes of clearing the camp. The lawsuit claims...
kpq.com
THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington
When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence
A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night. Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.
Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol identifies person injured in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol has identified the person injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 14. 35-year-old Joshua Schwabe was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. We do not have an update on their condition. Currently the driver,...
Comments / 0