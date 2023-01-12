ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Community prepares for Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March following two-year hiatus

SPOKANE, Wash. — The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on many community events, including the events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life. Now with in-person events returning, including the MLK Jr. Unity March coming back on Monday, community members were busy gearing up and kicking off celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life Sunday. Hundreds of people gathered at...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane woman celebrates 105th birthday

SPOKANE, Wash. — One woman has seen the changes here in Spokane and the surrounding cities over the last century. Katherine Turnley has been around to see it all. The new growth, developments, and thousands of families who have settled down to make this city their home. And today,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Rainy tonight before a little break – Matt

Gloomy and rainy weather will last late into the evening, but the forecast gets better to start the week. Showers will stick around into the early morning, but should be over by the time most of us are getting up. The next storm won’t get here until Wednesday, but it...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane snow streak ends at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have been in the upper 30s and low 40s for a couple of weeks now, ending a consecutive snow streak at the Spokane International Airport. According to the National Weather Service Spokane, Tuesday marked the first day since November 17 when the airport did not receive an inch or more snow on the ground. That ends...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sun breaks and a few showers for Monday – Mark

We’re expecting light showers and clouds today with light winds. There’s a chance of light fog today and Tuesday. Wednesday will be a mix of mountain snow and valley rain showers with breeze. It’ll be drier for the end of the week and this weekend. Plan your...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Pedestrian V.S. Vehicle Accident in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY - At approximately 6 p.m. a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported to Washington State Police (WSP). The crash occurred near the intersection of Pines Rd and Boone Ave in Spokane Valley. According to WSP the pedestrian has serious injuries. The collision blocked both southbound lanes of Pines...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Gilbert to enter change of plea again

SPOKANE – The U.S. District Court in Spokane reports a new trial for former auto dealer Mark W. Gilbert has been cancelled as a change of plea hearing is set for March 6. Gilbert is charged with fraud in connection to a document associated with buying a home in Hawaii in 2014. According to the U.S. District Court, Gilbert will not be sentenced until his change of plea occurs.
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington

When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
WILBUR, WA
NEWStalk 870

Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence

A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night. Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy