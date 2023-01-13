Read full article on original website
Breaking: Jaguars Sign Notable Quarterback Following Playoff Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding some quarterback depth just one day after their historic comeback in the AFC's wild card round. Veteran Canadian League football quarterback Nathan Rourke, who set CFL records last season, has announced he will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rourke ...
Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Target
The Deion Sanders era is in bloom for the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime's tenure hasn't been without twists and turns, as the program hasn't been perfect in the recruiting process. Most notably, 5-star recruit Johntay Cook II signed elsewhere after his mother criticized Sanders' ...
Texas basketball interim coach Rodney Terry: Longhorns' ceiling remains high following victory over Texas Tech
No. 10 Texas advanced to 15-2 (4-1 in Big 12) on the season with a 72-70 win over Texas Tech (10-7, 0-5) on Saturday. The Longhorns trailed 34-25 at the half but used a valiant second-half effort to continue its winning ways. The Longhorns were paced in scoring by guard Marcus Carr who poured in 20 points despite a rough shooting night. After the victory, Longhorns' interim coach Rodney Terry weighed in on the current state of Texas.
Alabama Loses Sixth Wide Receiver To Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition where coaches and players are deciding what their futures will hold. Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell took to Twitter to announce he has entered the transfer portal. Harrell spent one season with the Crimson Tide and appeared in five games.
More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment
Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
CBS Sports
Robert Griffin III responds to Michael Vick's comments advising Lamar Jackson to 'put a brace on it' and play
Robert Griffin III is perhaps the most qualified person when it comes to discussing the predicament Lamar Jackson faced over the past week. Griffin, after all, saw the trajectory of his career change dramatically after he played through serious injuries during a playoff game during his rookie season. That may...
Tomekia Reed meets Emmit Smith, shouts out Deion Sanders
Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed bumped into Emmitt Smith and took a photo op. The post Tomekia Reed meets Emmit Smith, shouts out Deion Sanders appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Look: Devin Willock's Final Tweet Is Going Viral
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the early hours of Sunday morning. Ever since, the football world is remembering Willock's tremendous impact he had on the Georgia football community. Willock's last Twitter activity highlights the ...
Former elite recruit Smoke Bouie announces transfer destination
Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Smoke Bouie has transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bouie was once committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia during his time in high school. During Bouie’s freshman season at Texas A&M, he recorded four total tackles and played in seven games for the Aggies. Bouie announced he was entering the transfer portal via Instagram.
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard reacts to Wolverines' victory over Northwestern
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team got a much-needed victory on Sunday afternoon against Northwestern, pulling ahead in the latter stages of the game and holding on for an 85-78 win. Dug McDaniel had one of his best days in a Michigan uniform, scoring a...
Kentucky basketball's win at Tennessee makes media consider if John Calipari, Wildcats saved their season
Kentucky faced a mountain of adversity heading into Saturday's game against No. 5 Tennessee, the kind of adversity that comes from a historically bad loss, followed by a home defeat to South Carolina. But the Wildcats, heavy underdogs that they were, responded with their best performance of the year, winning 63-56 in Knoxville.
Did Illini make 'addition by subtraction'?
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's comment that Skyy Clark's departure was "addition by subtraction" for Illinois basketball.
James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky
Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
BREAKING: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirms he will coach Wolverines in 2023, despite NFL interest
After interviewing with the Denver Broncos and seeing his name floated out for consideration for other NFL head-coaching jobs, Jim Harbaugh is once more staying with Michigan, and will coach the Wolverines for a ninth season. University of Michigan president Santa Ono tweeted the news out Monday afternoon. "I just...
BREAKING: Five-Star Shooting Guard Ian Jackson Commits to Hubert Davis, UNC
During Hubert Davis' senior season at North Carolina, he led the Tar Heels to the biggest comeback in school history, scoring 30 points to help erase a 22-point deficit and beat Wake Forest. Thirty-one years later, Davis and his staff accomplished the recruiting equivalent by securing a commitment from Ian Jackson, the No. 2 overall ranked player in the 2024 class.
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant talks USC official visit, set for Signing Day decision
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant took his final official visit to USC over the weekend and will take the next few weeks to lock his decision. Pleasant already visited Boston College, Cal, Oregon and UCLA. He has already visited USC a number of times unofficially and was on campus for his official trip.
