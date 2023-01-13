ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Target

The Deion Sanders era is in bloom for the Colorado Buffaloes.  Coach Prime's tenure hasn't been without twists and turns, as the program hasn't been perfect in the recruiting process. Most notably, 5-star recruit Johntay Cook II signed elsewhere after his mother criticized Sanders' ...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Texas basketball interim coach Rodney Terry: Longhorns' ceiling remains high following victory over Texas Tech

No. 10 Texas advanced to 15-2 (4-1 in Big 12) on the season with a 72-70 win over Texas Tech (10-7, 0-5) on Saturday. The Longhorns trailed 34-25 at the half but used a valiant second-half effort to continue its winning ways. The Longhorns were paced in scoring by guard Marcus Carr who poured in 20 points despite a rough shooting night. After the victory, Longhorns' interim coach Rodney Terry weighed in on the current state of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Loses Sixth Wide Receiver To Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition where coaches and players are deciding what their futures will hold. Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell took to Twitter to announce he has entered the transfer portal. Harrell spent one season with the Crimson Tide and appeared in five games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment

Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Athlon Sports

Look: Devin Willock's Final Tweet Is Going Viral

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.  Ever since, the football world is remembering Willock's tremendous impact he had on the Georgia football community.  Willock's last Twitter activity highlights the ...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment

It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky

Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

