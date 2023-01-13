Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO