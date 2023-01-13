Read full article on original website
An NHL Player Reportedly Had To File For Bankruptcy
It's not too common for a professional athlete to file for bankruptcy right in the middle of his playing career, but one active player has found himself in that unenviable position. According to SinBin.vegas, goaltender Robin Lehner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights has filed for Chapter 7 ...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks – Patrick Kane, Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. TSN: Patrick Kane’s injury may delay the talks between the Chicago Blackhawks, Kane, and his agent Pat Brisson according to Pierre LeBrun. He’s skating and could return on Saturday, but any talks may wait until everything feels good with his injury. Team are monitoring.
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
Yardbarker
Red Wings, Avalanche look to reignite old rivalry
The rivalry was heated and filled with hatred between the fan bases and the organizations, and the NHL made each game between them must-see TV. From 1996-2002 Colorado and Detroit met in the playoffs five times and they collectively won five Stanley Cups. The Avalanche fell off after the 2002-03...
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Still Wrestling With Decision About Future
Hawks' Toews still wrestling with decision about future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The March 3 trade deadline is about a month and a half away, and Jonathan Toews is still wrestling with a decision about his future. In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Toews opened up...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday
The Chicago Bulls assigned rookie guard Dalen Terry to the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League on Saturday.
NHL
BLOG: Davidson, Team Want to See Reichel Flourish as Leader in Rockford
General Manager Kyle Davidson described the move as 'valuable' to the young forward's development to become a go-to leader and center. On Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they reassigned Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs after recording three points (1G, 2A) in three appearances this past week. General Manager...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Set to Return After Missing 3 Games With Injury
Kane set to return after missing 3 games with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After missing three games with a lower-body injury, Patrick Kane will make his return to the lineup on Saturday when the Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken at the United Center. "I know it's been...
Yardbarker
Today in Hockey History: Jan 15
The list of players who had big days on Jan. 15 reads like who’s who of the Hockey Hall of Fame. This was a huge date for defensemen as well as some of the greatest to ever play in Chicago. Let’s begin our daily trip back in time through the years of National Hockey League history.
NHL
BLOG: Kane skates in full and Skinner returns at Monday's practice
EDMONTON, AB - The return of Evander Kane to the Edmonton Oilers lineup is looking like more of a reality with each passing practice. The 31-year-old winger took part in full during Monday's skate at Rogers Place on the third line with Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele as he works his way back from a cut wrist he suffered on Nov. 8 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
NHL
Matt Boldy framed to be a 'cornerstone of the organization'
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Matt Boldy was saluted with a solid minute of stick taps and yelling to get into the center of the ice after an hourlong practice at TRIA rink on Monday. There was constant chirping of "49 SHEETS!" and "HE'S BUYING DINNER" with even more than usual jubilation filled in the locker room post-practice.
Q&A: Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews on Future, Trade Deadline and More
Q&A: Jonathan Toews on future, trade deadline and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Jonathan Toews opened up about his potential future, what his conversations might be like with GM Kyle Davidson leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, whether Patrick Kane's decision could influence his, Luke Richardson's leadership and much more.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Panthers
--- It's an afternoon faceoff at KeyBank Center today as the Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers. Catch the action at 1 p.m. on MSG and 1520 AM. Pregame coverage on MSG begins at 12:30. Tickets are on sale now. Buffalo snapped a three-game losing streak with their 5-3 road...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Canucks 3
Improving to 20-20-4, Florida has won four of its last six games. "Now it's time to go," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said of the team's second-half push. "We've got to get on the gas. It doesn't matter. We've just got to start getting points here." For a quick recap of...
NHL
Bruins to Honor David Krejci for 1,000th NHL Game in Ceremony on Feb. 20
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, January 16, that the team will honor David Krejci for reaching the 1,000 career NHL games milestone on Monday, February 20, when the Bruins host the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden at 1 p.m. Krejci, who was originally drafted by the Bruins in...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg...
NHL
Canes Reassign Kochetkov To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Kochetkov, 23, has posted a 2-2-1 record, 3.00 goals-against average and .911 save percentage...
