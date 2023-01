CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga Mocs 'Big Three' combined for 64 points in the Mocs 78-70 overtime thriller against Mercer in the Roundhouse Saturday afternoon. Raven Thompson had the hot hand early and ended with a career-high tying 23 points while Yazz Wazeerud-Din scored half of her points in the final 15 minutes for 23 as well. Abbey Cornelius added 18, scoring eight of her points in overtime.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO