gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball’s Second Half Drought Costly in 75-74 Heartbreaking Loss at Samford on Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team was held without a field goal for over seven minutes down the stretch in the second half and eventually lost its large second-half lead in a 75-74 loss to Samford in Southern Conference action on Saturday. Following the loss, Chattanooga...
gomocs.com
Women’s Tennis Downs Asheville 4-3 in Season Opener on Sunday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis team started off the 2023 campaign in thrilling fashion, downing UNC Asheville 4-3 in the opening match of the season on Sunday afternoon at the Asheville Racquet Club Downtown in Asheville, N.C. Chattanooga opens the season 1-0 following the tight victory. UNC...
gomocs.com
Postgame Quotes - Samford
January 14 – Pete Hanna Center – Birmingham, Ala. Opening thoughts after 75-74 loss at Samford. "That was a tough one, obviously. In many ways, we played very well in the first half. And then we felt an intangible shift in the second half. We have to be tougher with the basketball and not turn it over. We can't be as passive and have to keep attacking. Give credit to Samford, they were tough and started making shots. They started pressing with more aggression and we couldn't handle it."
gomocs.com
3 Added to 2023 Signing Class
2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014. 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022. CHATTANOOGA---The 2023 Chattanooga Mocs signing class went from 16 to 19 with the signing of three mid-season transfers from NCAA Division I schools. Two are from FBS schools with one staying in the FCS realm.
gomocs.com
RECAP: Wrestling Battles in Ranked Loss
CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs battled 24th-ranked West Virginia toe-to-toe for 70-plus minutes but fell 22-16. The match featured both dominant and gritty performances on both sides ending with a dramatic finish. "There are no moral victories," Coach Kyle Ruschell shared afterwards. "We told them that if they don't think that what...
WDEF
Chattanooga Celebrates MLK Jr. Day
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga honors the memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. on a day dedicated to the Civil Rights activist. The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and the Unity Group of Chattanooga are hosting events in commemoration of MLK Jr. on this Day of Service. The Unity...
chattanoogacw.com
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK Day
For those who have been itching for their favorite southern home cooking fix from Stacy's Restuarant. The wildly popular eatery will be open on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day. This establishment is usually closed for the season, during this time of year. If you have been having that craving, consider on being there on Monday. Their doors will open at 9am and remain that way until 9pm that evening, according to a Facebook post by Charleston Mayor Donna McDermott. "Let's Celebrate", she stated.
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WDEF
Fire Displaces East Chattanooga Family
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A family in East Chattanooga has lost everything after a house fire early Saturday Morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says they responded to a house on the 25-hundred block of Wheeler Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.. There were three residents and two pets inside the home at...
WDEF
Cleveland Police Searching for Missing Woman
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a missing woman in Cleveland. Family and friends informed News 12 that 29 year old Megan Marie Bowers has been missing since the first week of December. They tell us that she was last seen in the Mouse Creek Road...
WDEF
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of
Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
chattanoogacw.com
Video captures Chattanooga PD sergeant asleep on duty, I.A. investigation underway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Internal Affairs investigation is now underway after a Chattanooga Police sergeant was caught on video sleeping in his patrol vehicle while on duty. The viewer took the video on December 17th of last year. The 18-second video shows the sergeant with his head down and...
WTVC
No trotline restrictions added by TFWC, ACA plans legislative action
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — As expected, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), took no action to further regulate trotlining in Tennessee, in spite of requests to tighten regulations by the members of the American Canoe Association (ACA). At its...
wutc.org
An Advocate For Equity In Public Service In Chattanooga
Tamara Steward is chief equity officer for the City of Chattanooga - appointed last year by Mayor Tim Kelly as the first person to serve in that role. She visited our studios here at WUTC ahead of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday - and this year’s MLK Day of Service and Donation Drive.
WTVCFOX
McKamey Animal Center searching for runaway dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is on the lookout for a dog, named Sweet Pea, that escaped from them on Friday. In a Facebook post, McKamey Animal Center shared photos of the dog and stated that she is very smart and quick on her feet, which has made it difficult to catch her.
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
WTVCFOX
Records show Brainerd HS principal hired security guard who lied about criminal background
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Emails and documents we obtained show a third-party security guard accused of punching a Brainerd High School (BHS) student in the face last week was hired by the school's principal before first getting approval from Hamilton County Schools. Another revelation we discovered through additional documents: The...
