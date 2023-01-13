ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

ValleyCentral

Historic Edinburg cemetery to host clean-up on MLK Day of Service

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg is a historic burial ground that was established in 1928 and is believed to be the only graveyard in Hidalgo County dedicated for African-American burials. “It was a cemetery designated during segregation, so it was a self-care cemetery. And throughout the years, there has been many people […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Fiber internet firm begins construction in McAllen and Harlingen areas

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homes and businesses in McAllen and Harlingen could soon be able to tap into fiber-optic internet services from Lubbock-based Vexus Fiber. The firm announced this month that its “ultimate high speed 100% fiber optic Internet is now available in the Rio Grande Valley,” singling out Harlingen and McAllen areas by name […]
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Ramirez appointed Brownsville city manager

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The City of Brownsville City Commission has named Helen Ramirez, AICP, as the new City Manager for the largest city in the Rio Grande Valley. Brownsville boasts a resident population of more than 186,000. The City of Brownsville has 1,200 employees. Ramirez, who had been serving...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen helps developers build in the city

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen’s past approaches to construction were costing the city revenue, according to the city’s mayor. “Harlingen was basically losing losing money,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda told ValleyCentral, “because if we have more rooftops, we have more property taxes. We have more ability to increase the amount of money that we have, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD talks human trafficking; how to identify the signs

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Identifying the signs of human trafficking is the first step in combating the prevalent issue plaguing our border cities. That’s why the Pharr Police Department, Refugee Services of Texas, and BCFS Health and Human Services gathered Saturday in Pharr to speak with community members and city staff about how to identify […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB enters phase 2 of Boca Chica waterline project

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has entered phase two of its Boca Chica Waterline Upgrade Project with the installation of a 16-inch waterline. The waterline will allow for upgrades closer to the four-corner intersection of International Boulevard. Phase two of the traffic control plan will kick off Jan. 23 and will […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Lyford DOT employee pleads guilty to extortion

LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Department of Transportation employee from the Rio Grande Valley pleaded guilty to extortion Friday. Patrick Gorena, 54, of Lyford, was a border investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, according to the Department of Justice. According to his plea, Gorena demanded $3,500 while auditing a trucking company in […]
LYFORD, TX
KRGV

Major businesses expanding in Weslaco

Businesses are expanding in Weslaco. The Economic Development Corporation announced the upcoming shops at North Bridge and the expressway. They say it will have new stores and restaurants, including a Texas Roadhouse. A San Antonio construction company will work on the 2.21 acres of land. The first ground-breaking was June...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

UPDATE: Missing Brownsville man reunited with family

---------- The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Eduardo Ramon Cuadra was last seen Saturday at around 1:45 p.m. at the A&V Lopez Supermarket on the Southmost Boulevard. Police say he is about five feet and five inches tall, and weighs 125...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting

Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday. Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Roadhouse among these 10 businesses opening in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio-based firm is developing a shopping and dining center that will be anchored by Texas Roadhouse, the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation announced Friday. Along with the new restaurant, nine other businesses have also signed agreements to open at the Shops at N Bridge, the Weslaco EDC stated. “I have […]
WESLACO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen PD looking for suspect involved in shooting

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Officers located the 15-year-old girl lying on the street that had been shot, she was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Harlingen investigators are actively working this...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
PHARR, TX

