Historic Edinburg cemetery to host clean-up on MLK Day of Service
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg is a historic burial ground that was established in 1928 and is believed to be the only graveyard in Hidalgo County dedicated for African-American burials. “It was a cemetery designated during segregation, so it was a self-care cemetery. And throughout the years, there has been many people […]
Fiber internet firm begins construction in McAllen and Harlingen areas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homes and businesses in McAllen and Harlingen could soon be able to tap into fiber-optic internet services from Lubbock-based Vexus Fiber. The firm announced this month that its “ultimate high speed 100% fiber optic Internet is now available in the Rio Grande Valley,” singling out Harlingen and McAllen areas by name […]
riograndeguardian.com
Ramirez appointed Brownsville city manager
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The City of Brownsville City Commission has named Helen Ramirez, AICP, as the new City Manager for the largest city in the Rio Grande Valley. Brownsville boasts a resident population of more than 186,000. The City of Brownsville has 1,200 employees. Ramirez, who had been serving...
Harlingen helps developers build in the city
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen’s past approaches to construction were costing the city revenue, according to the city’s mayor. “Harlingen was basically losing losing money,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda told ValleyCentral, “because if we have more rooftops, we have more property taxes. We have more ability to increase the amount of money that we have, […]
Large brush fire breaks out north of Brownsville, near Los Fresnos
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A large wildfire broke out Friday afternoon north of Brownsville near Los Fresnos. The grass fire was near Old Alice Road and north of FM511 in a rural area where no homes were in danger, Brownsville Fire Department Fire Chief Jared Sheldon told ValleyCentral. “We had a difficult time accessing [the […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Mexican Migrant Carrying HIV Dies After Illegally Entering the United States at Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE – An illegal immigrant from Mexico who had HIV died in Border Patrol Custody near Brownsville late last year and the incident remains under investigation. The following update was released Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. On November 6, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a Border Patrol remote camera operator...
Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
Pharr PD talks human trafficking; how to identify the signs
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Identifying the signs of human trafficking is the first step in combating the prevalent issue plaguing our border cities. That’s why the Pharr Police Department, Refugee Services of Texas, and BCFS Health and Human Services gathered Saturday in Pharr to speak with community members and city staff about how to identify […]
BPUB enters phase 2 of Boca Chica waterline project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has entered phase two of its Boca Chica Waterline Upgrade Project with the installation of a 16-inch waterline. The waterline will allow for upgrades closer to the four-corner intersection of International Boulevard. Phase two of the traffic control plan will kick off Jan. 23 and will […]
Feds: Lyford DOT employee pleads guilty to extortion
LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Department of Transportation employee from the Rio Grande Valley pleaded guilty to extortion Friday. Patrick Gorena, 54, of Lyford, was a border investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, according to the Department of Justice. According to his plea, Gorena demanded $3,500 while auditing a trucking company in […]
Sheriff’s office mobilizes to patrol Highway 4 near SpaceX after rollover
BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of deputies patrolling the highway to SpaceX and Boca Chica Beach will be increased, the Cameron County sheriff announced Saturday. “Due to the increase of traffic and recent vehicular accidents on Highway 4 in Brownsville, the CCSO SkyWatch Tower has been deployed to this area,” Cameron County […]
KRGV
Major businesses expanding in Weslaco
Businesses are expanding in Weslaco. The Economic Development Corporation announced the upcoming shops at North Bridge and the expressway. They say it will have new stores and restaurants, including a Texas Roadhouse. A San Antonio construction company will work on the 2.21 acres of land. The first ground-breaking was June...
KRGV
Sentencing set for Weslaco businessman, former county commissioner found guilty of bribery
A former Hidalgo County Commissioner and a Weslaco businessman who were found guilty of bribery will be sentenced on Wednesday. Arturo "A.C." Cuellar and Ricardo Quintanilla were found guilty of accepting bribes last October in a federal bribery trial. Both men were accused of offering and accepting bribes when Weslaco...
KRGV
UPDATE: Missing Brownsville man reunited with family
---------- The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Eduardo Ramon Cuadra was last seen Saturday at around 1:45 p.m. at the A&V Lopez Supermarket on the Southmost Boulevard. Police say he is about five feet and five inches tall, and weighs 125...
KRGV
Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting
Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday. Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.
Texas Roadhouse among these 10 businesses opening in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio-based firm is developing a shopping and dining center that will be anchored by Texas Roadhouse, the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation announced Friday. Along with the new restaurant, nine other businesses have also signed agreements to open at the Shops at N Bridge, the Weslaco EDC stated. “I have […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen PD looking for suspect involved in shooting
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Officers located the 15-year-old girl lying on the street that had been shot, she was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Harlingen investigators are actively working this...
KRGV
Brownsville PUB planning to return $29 million to customers following failed energy project
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board presented a timeline to give $29 million back to its customers after an audit revealed customers were overcharged for a failed energy project. The preliminary timeline was presented during a Monday board meeting. This comes after an October 2022 audit revealed Brownsville PUB customers were...
Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
McAllen PD has warrant to arrest Valley man suspected of indecency of child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are looking for a man suspected of indecency of a child, authorities allege. Rogelio Garcia, 46, is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, a third degree felony, according to a news release from McAllen PD. Police department did not provide details of any allegations against […]
