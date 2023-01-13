While counting is the first skill a child learns in mathematics, it’s also something studied at the highest levels of the discipline, albeit in a more exciting way. New professor of mathematics Tony Yue Yu’s research involves counting curves in a geometric space, which places his work in the field of enumerative geometry. One of the earliest examples of enumerative geometry is the Problem of Apollonius, named after a mathematician in ancient Greece. In this problem, one counts the number of circles that are tangent to three given circles in a plane (black in the illustration). There are in general eight such tangent circles; one is shown in pink.

