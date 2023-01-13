ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon

A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
New York eyes nixed COVID-19 vaccine rule for health workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Department of Health is “exploring its options” after a state Supreme Court judge struck down a statewide mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the agency said Saturday. Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released...
NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been struck down by a New York State Supreme Court Judge. First reported by Syracuse.com, Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released Friday that Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Health Department overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine that’s not included in New York State Public Health Law.
Bill Would Provide Free School Meals In NY State

Some state lawmakers and other community leaders are calling for free meals in schools to be added to the next New York State budget. The federal program that provided free meals in schools during the coronavirus pandemic expired, impacting hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers. State Senator Michelle Hinchey’s Healthy School Meals For All bill would provide free breakfast and lunch in schools.
New York State Emergency Rental Assitance Program Closing This Week

The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is permanently closing, and the deadline to submit applications is 9:00 p.. on Friday, January 20. ERAP provided significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
Governor Hochul Announces .5 Million in Federal Funding to Three Communities for New Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Pilot Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
Bill proposed in NY to increase responsible gambling requirements

A bill has been introduced in New York seeking to increase operators’ responsible gambling requirements, specifically in relation to advertising. Lery Comrie, the New York State Senator who represents District 14 and Luis R. Sepúlveda who represents District 32 have introduced Senate Bill 1550 which, if passed, would require all advertisements for gambling and sports betting to include warnings about potential harmful and addictive effects of gambling.
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program

Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)

