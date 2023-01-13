Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Basketball MVP Traded In Major DealOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, NY
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon
A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
wnynewsnow.com
New York eyes nixed COVID-19 vaccine rule for health workers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Department of Health is “exploring its options” after a state Supreme Court judge struck down a statewide mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the agency said Saturday. Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released...
wwnytv.com
NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been struck down by a New York State Supreme Court Judge. First reported by Syracuse.com, Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released Friday that Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Health Department overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine that’s not included in New York State Public Health Law.
wbgo.org
Bill Would Provide Free School Meals In NY State
Some state lawmakers and other community leaders are calling for free meals in schools to be added to the next New York State budget. The federal program that provided free meals in schools during the coronavirus pandemic expired, impacting hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers. State Senator Michelle Hinchey’s Healthy School Meals For All bill would provide free breakfast and lunch in schools.
rocklanddaily.com
New York State Emergency Rental Assitance Program Closing This Week
The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is permanently closing, and the deadline to submit applications is 9:00 p.. on Friday, January 20. ERAP provided significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
adirondackalmanack.com
New York’s The Hub on the Hill to Become First Food Hub in the Nation to Accept SNAP EBT Payments Online
Essex-based Hub On the Hill (the Hub) is now the first food hub in the nation to accept EBT SNAP payments through their online grocery store, thanks to a collaboration including local and national organizations and businesses. Food hubs connect local farms and producers with community members, to make sure...
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
schenectadygov.com
Governor Hochul Announces .5 Million in Federal Funding to Three Communities for New Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Pilot Project
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
New York’s Highest Paying Jobs – Are They Worth It?
How can you put a price tag on critical or emergency care. When there is a crisis or life saving event, we are very luck to have some incredible medical professionals ready to act and save lives. These incredible people are at the top of their field and their pay is reflecting that.
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding
New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State
"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
basketballinsiders.com
Bill proposed in NY to increase responsible gambling requirements
A bill has been introduced in New York seeking to increase operators’ responsible gambling requirements, specifically in relation to advertising. Lery Comrie, the New York State Senator who represents District 14 and Luis R. Sepúlveda who represents District 32 have introduced Senate Bill 1550 which, if passed, would require all advertisements for gambling and sports betting to include warnings about potential harmful and addictive effects of gambling.
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program
Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
Comments / 0