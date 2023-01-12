Read full article on original website
Related
Effects of unhealthy relationships on children
"NCBI" documented that domestic violence and unhealthy relationships can have a profound impact on the lives of children." It is important for parents to understand how staying in an unhealthy relationship can negatively affect their children’s physical, emotional, and psychological health.
psychologytoday.com
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
PeopleLooker
Can jealousy be good for a relationship?
Jealousy, cheating or infidelity in relationship concept.Photo by(shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen) Like so many emotions associated with relationships, jealousy can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, a partner being jealous can be an affirming moment, reinforcing they care about you, desire you and want you in their life. But experiencing jealousy can be a painful, wracking experience that can not only fracture your feelings for someone but can also lead to some very bad decisions.
Zoran Bogdanovic
From Negative to Positive Emotions
Negative emotions are a normal part of the human experience, but when they become overwhelming or difficult to manage, they can have a significant impact on our mental and physical well-being.
Negative Thinking May Be Causing Your Anxiety
We are creatures of habit, and our thoughts are similar to any other habit we form. We think roughly 50,000 thoughts a day, most of which are repeated from the day before. It is essential to be mindful. Are our thoughts positive or negative? Thoughts have energetic power, so whether they are positive or negative will begin to affect every facet of our lives, either positively or negatively. When you are experiencing a negative thought, start to notice how you feel physically. Your heart is most likely racing, and your body is probably tense. Negative thoughts are often driven by fear or past trauma and are distorted from reality because we are in fight or flight mode. Unreal or distorted thoughts cloud our minds and cause anxiety.
Spotlight News
The basics of meditation
Taking steps to safeguard mental health is a vital component of a healthy lifestyle. The National Institute of Mental Health notes that mental health affects how individuals think and feel, […]
psychologytoday.com
How to Recognize Negative Thought Cycles and Stop Obsessing
Most of our thoughts are neutral, but our brain has a negativity bias. The negativity bias can lead to excessive worry, rumination, and brooding. We can utilize techniques and strategies to reduce obsessional thought loops. The brain is constantly churning out thoughts, emotions, sensations, and perceptions, meaning there is a...
Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.
psychologytoday.com
Trauma Reenactment in Our Intimate Relationships
Patterns of revictimization in a person’s romantic relationships may be based on unconsciously choosing partners that trigger attachment wounds. We tend to unconsciously gravitate to what feels comfortable, even if it’s toxic to our psychological health or emotional growth. When early attachment trauma is reenacted, it is often...
NPR
What's the #1 thing to change to be happier? A top happiness researcher weighs in
Happiness can be hard to quantify, because it can mean something different to everyone. But let's say you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person, like your income, a job, your relationships or your health. What would make the biggest difference?. That's the question that...
psychologytoday.com
How Racism Affects the Relationships of African-American Couples
Racism leads to a stress response that has negative health effects. New research shows that racism also reduces partners' satisfaction with their relationships. Over time, this can lead to relationship instability. Research clearly establishes that racism takes a toll on the mental and physical health of African-Americans. This occurs because...
Abbie Clark
How to Cope With Negative Emotions During Motherhood
Motherhood is a beautiful, enriching journey for many women, but it can also be filled with highs and lows. For mamas everywhere, navigating the emotional terrain of being a parent often feels like trying to run an obstacle course - we experience a wide range of emotions from joy to frustration to exhaustion to guilt and back again. The challenge comes in learning how to move through these more negative feelings without succumbing to them or allowing them to become our primary focus.
psychologytoday.com
How to Cope With Change
Whether or not it is planned, change can be emotionally difficult. It's normal to experience positive and negative emotions around significant life transitions. Through reflection and with support, one can manage emotions and be resilient through change. Sometimes, life throws us curveballs. We aren’t expecting things to change and suddenly...
Ditch your toxic relationships — healthy friendships actually help you live longer and heal wounds faster. Here’s why.
A Harvard study that's been running for 85 years suggests caring touch and support from loved ones can literally ease pain and help you live longer.
TikTok influencer gets real about her struggles with popular weight loss drug Ozempic
You can’t scroll through TikTok (or any celebrity story for that matter) without hearing women talk about Ozempic. One popular TikTokker and model, Remi Bader, is opening up about the side we don’t often hear when it comes to Ozempic—what happens when you stop taking it. “I’m...
MindBodyGreen
Socially Isolated Older Adults Are 30% More Likely To Develop Dementia
With the aging population growing exponentially, gaining a deeper understanding of longevity is more important now than ever. Caring for ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities means learning about not just what it means to age, but what it takes to age well. And in a new study published...
psychologytoday.com
Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety
Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
psychologytoday.com
Why Adult Children of Gray Divorce Have Mixed Feelings
Adult children of gray divorce who had toxic relationships with parents may have difficulty trusting and feel insecure, angry, anxious, and sad. Whether adult children of gray divorce had positive or negative attachment bonds with parents can affect their physical health in adulthood. Adult children of gray divorce can heal...
infomeddnews.com
How to Minimize Stress in Your Life: 9 Steps to Follow
Stress can be a killer. People who’re stressed out tend to be more at risk for heart attacks, high blood pressure, and other health problems. If you are a person who has to deal with a lot of stress, then look no further than this post. This article will...
Importance of Self-Care
Self-care is an important part of maintaining your overall physical and mental health. It involves activities that help you to relax, feel good, and manage your stress. Some examples of self-care activities include taking a walk, reading a book, doing yoga, meditating, listening to music, getting a massage, journaling, and spending time with friends and family. All of these things can help to reduce stress, improve your mood, and give you the energy to take on the challenges of life. Taking time to practice self-care can help you to create a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.
Comments / 0