Ohio State

HollywoodLife

Save 20% on The Viral Amazon Coat That’s Just As Warm As Canada Goose

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. Finding a winter coat that’s stylish and warm is no easy feat. Finding one that’s in your budget is even harder. If you love the look and quality of Canada Goose parkas but aren’t so thrilled about the $1000+ price tag, you’ll want to check out this dupe we found on Amazon. The Orolay Down Jacket is one of the most popular items on Amazon, and it’s gaining a lot of attention on TikTok for its ability to keep you warm while still looking stylish.
Variety

Actor Who Plastered His Headshot Around London, New York Nabs Agent, Looks to Future

The name Medhi Hamadouchi may not mean much to you but anyone who’s set foot in central London this year may well recognize Hamadouchi’s face. At the beginning of January the actor plastered 5,000 posters around the capital featuring his headshot and a QR code leading to his website. Despite being chastised by Westminster council (who he says sent him an email begging him to stop fly-posting) and, on one occasion, being chased by what he thinks was a police officer who caught him sticking up a poster, Hamadouchi’s self-publicity paid off: not only has he gone somewhat viral but he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

