Read full article on original website
Related
The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
This Foldable Vacuum Is a Must-Have for Tiny Kitchens, and It’s on Sale (It Has Over 18,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I recently had the pleasure of cleaning up an entire pound of spilled coffee grounds in my freezer. A metal bracket on my (non-functioning) ice maker ripped open the bag, and when I tried to remove the bag, I covered everything below it in a dazzling shower of finely ground debris. Of course, as I pulled out frozen boxes and bags to dust them off in the sink, the grounds only spread farther, compounding a localized accident into a widespread coffee-tastrophe across my kitchen. It was then that I realized: I should invest in a handheld vacuum.
I Tried These New Plastic-Free, Zero-Waste Dishwasher Sheets — Here’s How It Went
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. More than 8,000 tons of polyvinyl alcohol-coated (PVA) dishwasher and laundry detergent pods pollute the environment each year, according to recent studies. While many cleaning companies claim pods are biodegradable, research has shown that sometimes only 25 percent break down, with as much as 75 percent of the PVA leaking into the environment.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Dr Pepper-Flavored Peeps Are Hitting Shelves Soon, but There’s Only One Place to Get Them
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Every spring, I look forward to all of the brightly colored snacks and candies that line the aisles of the supermarket. From jelly beans to chocolate bunnies and everything Easter bunny-approved, my inner child goes bananas. Out of all these treats, however, there is one in particular that has always caught my attention: Peeps.
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
6 Trends Home Editors Are Tired of Seeing
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Home editors basically get paid to look at photos of dreamy interiors and scout cool new products all day long. Not a bad gig, right? Okay … there’s definitely more to it than that, but there’s no arguing that working at a shelter magazine and styling photo shoots trains your eye to spot trends—and to know when they’re starting to get played out. So let’s go straight to the source to find out which design ideas editors would like to see take a back seat and which they’d want to fill the void. (But if you still love something that makes their hit list, just go for it. There are always two sides to every trend.)
The $32 Drill-Free Amazon Organizer That Creates Pantry Space Out of Thin Air
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re renting, live in a small space — or both — it can be a challenge to figure out what to do with everything you own. Renters can’t always make permanent changes to their homes, and small spaces may call for more creative methods of storage so that rooms don’t look cluttered. Kitchens can especially be difficult due to the sheer number of small items that can accumulate from gadgets to snacks, and tossing them into a drawer can’t be the only option. Pantries are convenient, but even those can be tiny depending on where you live.
All the Best Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop Over This Long Weekend
Kitchn received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. As we get rolling in 2023, you’ve probably taken a look around your kitchen and realized there are a few areas that could definitely use an upgrade. But, if you’re like us, “actually saving money” might be one of your New Year’s resolutions, and snagging new cookware and kitchen gear doesn’t usually jibe with cutting back on spending. However, while the really big end-of-the-year sales may be gone, that just means some of our favorite retailers made room for some fresh sales on a whole new selection of home goods. While you’re relaxing at home this upcoming long weekend, you can score substantial discounts not only on some of our favorite Dutch ovens, stand mixers, and kitchen essentials, but also on incredibly stylish furniture, rugs, and decor. (In fact, you can refresh your entire home with the deals we dug up.)
Macy’s Massive Sale Features 11 Editor-Favorite Kitchen Finds — Shop NutriBullet, Martha Stewart, and More
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even if you’re not one of the many people embarking on a healthier lifestyle or looking to do more home cooking this year, investing in high-quality kitchen pieces is never a bad idea. Here at Kitchn, we pride ourselves on being able to find chef-grade knives that stay sharp for years and stand mixers that can get through celebration-sized batches of baked goods. And, if we can get them at a discount, that’s even better! By now, most new year sales are either wrapping up or have already ended, but there’s no need to feel like you missed out on the post-holiday savings. One place where you can always find a good deal is Macy’s. Right now, the retailer is hosting its one-day sale, during which you can save 40 to 60 percent on top brands like NutriBullet, Cuisinart, and more. But here’s a fun hint: The sale actually runs through Sunday, meaning you can scope out the offerings and place your orders this weekend. Below, you’ll find our guide on the picks we’ve deemed most worthy of your cart.
Bloomscape Is Offering Up to 30% Off Fiddle Leaf Figs, Monsteras, and More Lush Greenery to Liven Up Your Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We love houseplants all year round, but we’re especially grateful for them in the winter. When the temps are low and the skies are gray, a room full of lush plant life is an instant mood booster. Plus, tending to your green babes is a lovely daily ritual that rewards you with new growth, colorful blooms, and an endless variety of cute planters — all very much appreciated when the sun sets before happy hour.
One of Our Favorite Instant-Read Thermometers Is on Rare Sale Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As much as I love my knives, Dutch oven, and coffee maker, there is only really one thing in my kitchen that I absolutely could not live without: my Thermapen ONE! It is magical and always helps me cook my best. What’s a Thermapen ONE, you ask? It’s a super-fast, incredibly accurate instant-read thermometer that ensures you’ll never undercook chicken, salmon, steak, bread, and the like. And, right now, it’s on sale for nearly $20 off!
Before and After: A Super-Messy Pantry Gets a Realistic Transformation
You’ve seen drool-worthy pantries full of clear bins with tons of breathing room between pieces and rainbow-ordered snacks. But making that a goal for yourself (or your shelves) is, for most, an impossible standard. Many people have real-life pantries — pantries eked out of cupboards, awkwardly shaped closets, or...
Single Sinks Are Better than Double Sinks — Here’s Why
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. So many topics of debate in the kitchen (or anywhere!) boil down to personal preference. And for years, my personal preference was to have a double sink. My first two kitchen sinks were doubles and I almost chose another double the third time around. But I decided to take a chance on a large single sink instead — and now I am totally in love with it.
The Space-Saving Meal-Prep Hero That Froths, Whisks, and Blends (I Don’t Know How I Lived Without It!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In my kitchen, there’s a drawer full of kitchen gadgets that includes my can opener, milk frother, avocado slicer, ice cream scooper, rolling pin, and measuring cups. It’s not the most frustrating drawer to sift through, (that would be my hair accessories in the bathroom), but to be honest, it could be a lot more organized. I haven’t found a kitchen drawer organizer to solve that problem yet, but I have found a tool to hold me over in the meantime. BLACK+DECKER released their multipurpose Kitchen Wand last year, and I’ve had my eye on it for months. It’s a wonder gadget for the kitchen that can take on numerous duties from food prep to entertaining — all with the same handle. If that could help me cut down my kitchen “junk” drawer, it would be a miracle. So, when I finally got the chance to try it first-hand, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.
Before and After: This Breakfast Nook Gets a Charming Upgrade for $350
Margaret lives in a condo in Atlanta’s Garden Hills neighborhood, in a 12-unit building that dates back to 1919. Old buildings sometimes come with unpleasant surprises, like when Margaret learned that the outside wall of her breakfast nook would have to be completely replaced due to water damage. But instead of seeing inconvenience, Margaret saw an opportunity to make her charming old home even more charming.
The Kitchn
55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0