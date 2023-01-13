Two men dead after domestic disturbance, stabbing in Caldwell

Two men are dead following a domestic disturbance that is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a stabbing on Shelburne Street in Caldwell. They discovered two males on the floor of the home with what looked like multiple stab wounds upon arrival, according to a Caldwell Police release.

The circumstances of the deaths will be confirmed in an autopsy. Evidence is currently being collected and analyzed. One of the victims was conscious and breathing; the other was dead. “Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males,” the release said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures and the man was transported to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. He was later pronounced dead.

“This is a very tragic incident and I am saddened by the horrific news this morning. I send my condolences to the family affected by this atrocity and offer any support we can,” Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said in the release. “Our investigators will work around the clock to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Caldwell Police detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. The scene is currently being processed by CPD detectives, investigators from the Canyon County Coroner’s Office, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office crime lab personnel and investigators.

According to a release, this incident poses no threat to the community. The CPD is not actively looking for suspects and witnesses have been cooperative with officers and investigators.