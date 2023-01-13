ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lowellsfirstlook.com

Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce announces annual Award Recipients

We received the following press release from the Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce announcing its annual award recipients. The recipient must demonstrate the following qualities. Over time, the candidate has freely donated considerable time to the community, school district, church, or humanity. This is over and above the demands of...
LOWELL, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Inaugural “Trees to Trails” Program Deemed a Success

We received the following press release from Lowell Light & Power. Lowell Light & Power Board Chairman Perry Beachum approached General Manager Charlie West with an idea for giving back to the community. Years ago, donated Christmas trees were recycled at the Wittenbach-Wege Agriscience and Environmental Center. Unfortunately, they had to discontinue the event when the chipper was no longer free to use. West agreed that it would be a wonderful gift of Lowell Light & Power’s time and resources to offer the program to the community once again. LL&P team members were very enthusiastic about the project. They contacted the Kent County Fairgrounds who agreed we could designate a space for tree drop off from January 1st through 10th.
LOWELL, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Along Main Street: 317 E. Main Street

The Lowell Area Historical Museum is taking us on a stroll along Main Street and sharing the history of buildings in Lowell’s historic downtown. To learn more about Lowell history, visit the museum website to explore its collection of local artifacts and records. Address: 317 E. Main. Date Built:...
LOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy