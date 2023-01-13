We received the following press release from Lowell Light & Power. Lowell Light & Power Board Chairman Perry Beachum approached General Manager Charlie West with an idea for giving back to the community. Years ago, donated Christmas trees were recycled at the Wittenbach-Wege Agriscience and Environmental Center. Unfortunately, they had to discontinue the event when the chipper was no longer free to use. West agreed that it would be a wonderful gift of Lowell Light & Power’s time and resources to offer the program to the community once again. LL&P team members were very enthusiastic about the project. They contacted the Kent County Fairgrounds who agreed we could designate a space for tree drop off from January 1st through 10th.

LOWELL, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO