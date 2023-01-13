ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
cryptogazette.com

On-Chain Data: Largest Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $85,500,000 SHIB

It’s been revealed by official data that the largest Ethereum whales have been madly accumulating SHIB. Check out the latest reports below. It’s been just revealed that the biggest Ethereum (ETH) whales in existence are eyeing up Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to on-chain data. Keeping...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
bitcoinist.com

Why Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Are Set To Rally In January

Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) are seen as the foundation of cryptocurrency. With a combined market cap of over half a trillion USD, they’re two of the most valuable assets on the planet. However, both cryptocurrencies struggled in 2022. Bitcoin (BTC) decreased by 58.75% in value, while Ethereum (ETH) has reduced to 58.49% in value.
thecoinrise.com

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Expected to Soar by About 10% Today

Bitcoin (BTC) miners are bracing up for a jump in difficulty as the complexities that miners must overcome to solve valid blocks are expected to soar by about 10% in the network’s upcoming adjustments. According to mining insights from the on-chain data site, Coinwarz.com, the next Bitcoin difficulty adjustment...
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
wealthinsidermag.com

Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin With Over $21 Billion a Day in Value

Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin With Over $21 Billion a Day in Value. settles over $21 billion a day in value. This figure is comparatively way higher than the $2.6 billion in value of BTC. The data was shared by Twitter user Crypto Maxi. According to the latest data, Ethereum has settled...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Retakes $20K, Leading as Broad Crypto Rally Continues

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) 2023 surge continues, with the crypto now above $20,000 for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week near the $17,000...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion

A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.

