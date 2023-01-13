Read full article on original website
In Case You Missed It: Jenna Dewan On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Actress Jenna Dewan stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show the other day. She revealed that her daughter Everly is following in her dance footsteps and becoming an accomplished Irish dancer! However, this means Jenna’s playlist has been taken over by Celtic music. See more fun photos inside with Jenna Dewan and a video clip!
Leslie Jones: “You Are In Control Of Your Happiness” On ‘The View’
Comedian Leslie Jones stopped by “The View”. All the ladies celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16, 2023. Jones looked back on her career in comedy before getting her big break. Later she discussed being the first guest host of ‘The Daily Show’ after Trevor...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Lori Harvey’s 26th Birthday Photo Shoot
Over the weekend Lori Harvey celebrated her 26th Birthday in complete style! She did a series of photoshoots where she wore designer looks then she held a fabulous birthday party at a swanky restaurant called, Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood. Lots of her celebrity friends were attendance like her bestie Elisa Johnson(Magic Johnson’s daughter), Kendall Jenner and new boo actor Damson Idris. The 31-year-old Brit from ‘Snowfall’ was sitting front and center at the table. Lori and Damson recently went public with their relationship after months of rumors of them dating. They also did some cute videos and photos of them together.
Wardrobe Breakdown: Kristin Chenoweth On ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Actress Kristin Chenoweth made an appearance over at ‘Watch What Happens Live’. The 54-year-old sparkled as she joined the clubhouse on Monday night. During the interview, the actress revealed to host Andy Cohen that she is currently working on a brand new project for Broadway, so exciting!. On...
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘You People’ World Premiere In Los Angeles
Last night, January 17, 2022, Netflix hosted the premiere of YOU PEOPLE at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Writer, director, and producer Kenya Barris, producer Kevin Misher, actors Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Travis Bennett, Elliott Gould, Molly Gordon, Andrea Savage, Emily Arlook, Yung Miami, Jordan Firstman, Khadijah Haaq, Matt Walsh, DJ Drama, Felipe Esparza and Anthony Anderson were in attendance.
Stephen A. Smith Says Rihanna “Ain’t Beyonce” On ‘Sherri’
American sports television personality Stephen A. Smith sits down with talk show host Sherri Shepherd and doesn’t hold back on his feelings about Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl Halftime show, saying, “she ain’t Beyonce.” See quotes & clip below! We’d love to be considered for coverage. See video clip inside…
Wendy Raquel Robinson On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show last week. She dished on mentoring Issa Rae as a student at her Amazing Grace Conservatory in South Los Angeles, and reflected on the “incredible full-circle moment” of playing her mom on “Insecure.” Wendy also dished on upping the ante in Las Vegas in the new season of “The Game.” She also raved about her brothers fashion ensemble that he designed for her, for her appearance on the show, so cute! See what Wendy had to say inside…
Wardrobe Breakdown: Lauren London At ‘You People’ World Premiere in Los Angeles
Actress Lauren London hit up the black carpet in complete style! I love her and she is always so quiet. I’ve met her and she hardly said a word at the event I attended in Los Angeles at a brunch. She is so pretty to me and she will always be my favorite actress in the movie, ATL as ‘New New’!
