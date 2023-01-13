ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

wrestlingrumors.net

Change Of Plans: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status

No more? There are a lot of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are known for things that they have done outside of the wrestling ring. Those can be some of the bigger stars in WWE and it can mean a lot to have them around. At some point though they are not going to be there, and that is going to be the case with one star on one of the biggest Monday Night Raw’s of all time.
bodyslam.net

“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company

It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
ComicBook

AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage

AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match

One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend

Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
bodyslam.net

Ricochet And Samantha Irvine Get Engaged

Ricochet and WWE announcer Samantha Irvine have been dating since later 2021, and they’ve been through a lot. The couple is about to make things official, and they broke the news on Instagram. Ricochet dropped a post that simply let fans know that “She said yes!” He also penned...
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ewrestlingnews.com

Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)

WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s episode of RAW as The Alpha Academy will take on The Judgment Day in a tag team match. Additionally, WWE is hyping that Bobby Lashley will deliver an “All Mighty” return. Pwinsider shared the following spoiler notes for...
bodyslam.net

Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline

Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
PWMania

Dominik Mysterio Speaks Out About His Relationship With WWE Management

WWE star Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management during an appearance he made on the “Keeping it 100%” podcast hosted by Konnan. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
nodq.com

Former WWE star set to make AEW debut on Dynamite in Fresno, CA

Former WWE NXT star Kushida finished up with the company back in the spring of 2022 as his contract reportedly expired. Since leaving WWE, Kushida returned to Japan and has been wrestling for NJPW. AEW President Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Kushida will be debuting with the company this...
ClutchPoints

WWE Might Split up the Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble

On this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce announced that the Usos would be defending their Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble against the winner of that night’s tag team turmoil match. This seemed like a regular championship announcement until fans listened to what Pearce actually said. Pearce said that the winners of the match would get a chance at just the Raw Tag Team Titles.
wrestlinginc.com

Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match

November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...

