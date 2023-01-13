Read full article on original website
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
tourcounsel.com
Alderwood Mall | Shopping mall in Lynnwood, Washington
In the Lynnwood area to the north of the city is Alderwood Mall, one of the largest shopping mall options in Seattle. It has a nice design that combines an indoor area with others outdoors. There are stores for all tastes as you will find three department stores, electronics (such as the Apple Store), makeup at Sephora and major fashion brands such as Hollister, Zara and White House Black Market.
New Dungeons and Dragons tea shop, local foodie events, new beer and bunny adoptions
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as rabbits with discounted adoption fees, new beer from a local brewery and events.
itinyhouses.com
3 Bed Tiny Home Comes With All The Appliances, Is A Bargain!
Whether you’re on the hunt for a not-so-small permanent home or something that you can AirBnb out and get some passive income, this three bedroom tiny home is worth taking a look at. With all the appliances, a 70K price tag and a super spacious interior, it’s got everything you’ll need and then some.
The Suburban Times
Testing and final touches continue in January
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project, correcting any issues along the project area.
marinelink.com
Nichols Brothers Boat Builders Hires Roney as Sales, Marketing Director
Peter Roney has been hired to join the executive management team supporting U.S. West Coast shipyards Nichols Brothers Boat Builders and Everett Ship Repair. The news was announced by Shared Ice Services (SIS) is a subsidiary of Ice Cap Holding, the parent company of Ice Floe, dba Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) and Everett Ship Repair (ESR). SIS was recently established to support the operations of the two shipyards.
This Vacation Is A Control Freak’s Nightmare (And I’m Still Interested)
On my pre-COVID trip to Seattle, I visited Pike Place Market with Savor Seattle Tours. Before we went off on our food adventure, our guide did the typical group activity ice breaker…we all introduced ourselves, said where we were from and why we booked the tour. As we went around the room, one couple said they had no idea they were visiting Seattle until the day before and they found out when they were on the way to the plane. The food tour and other activities were part of the mystery package they received just a few days before the trip. We were all very interested to hear from them how this worked.
Readers have chosen Bellingham’s favorite taco restaurant. Here are the bracket results
After five rounds, the votes are in. Here’s what you decided is Bellingham’s favorite taco joint — do you agree?
downtownbellevue.com
Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases
Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
Here’s what’s changed when you fly Alaska out of Bellingham International
Exceptions will be made for passengers in first class and those with special situations such a mobility aid and infant or child equipment.
‘Best burgers and waffle fries in Bellingham.’ Poll finds the best fries in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best fries was also voted as having the best affordable burgers in a previous reader poll.
Bird flu sends egg prices soaring as Western Washington shoppers feel the strain
Western Washington shoppers say they’re feeling the sting of soaring egg prices. According to the Consumer Price Index, over the last year egg prices have gone up 60% nationwide. Fred Meyer is now limiting customers to two cartons each. According to spokesperson Tiffany Sanders, the avian influenza — commonly...
Bellingham neighborhood growth continues with this upcoming 72-unit apartment complex
The building will be L-shaped and will feature a primary entry.
theorcasonian.com
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup PD Launches Business Block Watch Program
City of Puyallup announcement. Puyallup Police Department has created a new program, tailored to businesses, to promote collaboration with law enforcement and reduce crime in the community. Modeled after Neighborhood Block Watch, the Business Block Watch takes the “neighbors looking out for neighbors” concept and applies it to the business community.
stlouisnews.net
Meta, Microsoft vacate office buildings as remote work, layoffs happen: Seattle Times
California [US], January 15 (ANI): In the latest sign of change in the tech sector -- and softness in the office market here -- Facebook parent Meta and Microsoft are separately vacating office buildings in Seattle and Bellevue in Washington, according to the Seattle Times. Facebook confirmed on Friday plans...
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
USPS acknowledges mail delays, ‘aggressively hiring’ new carriers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Throughout the entire month of December, irritated customers voiced their frustration with the postal service. Many not seeing their mail delivered on time. Others waiting on medication. “My mother, her medications have been arriving late too,” said Pam Marlow, a 31 year resident. She says her mother’s medicine arrived a week late. “She’s 90, she definitely needs...
