Alderwood Mall | Shopping mall in Lynnwood, Washington

In the Lynnwood area to the north of the city is Alderwood Mall, one of the largest shopping mall options in Seattle. It has a nice design that combines an indoor area with others outdoors. There are stores for all tastes as you will find three department stores, electronics (such as the Apple Store), makeup at Sephora and major fashion brands such as Hollister, Zara and White House Black Market.
3 Bed Tiny Home Comes With All The Appliances, Is A Bargain!

Whether you’re on the hunt for a not-so-small permanent home or something that you can AirBnb out and get some passive income, this three bedroom tiny home is worth taking a look at. With all the appliances, a 70K price tag and a super spacious interior, it’s got everything you’ll need and then some.
The Suburban Times

Testing and final touches continue in January

Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project, correcting any issues along the project area.
Nichols Brothers Boat Builders Hires Roney as Sales, Marketing Director

Peter Roney has been hired to join the executive management team supporting U.S. West Coast shipyards Nichols Brothers Boat Builders and Everett Ship Repair. The news was announced by Shared Ice Services (SIS) is a subsidiary of Ice Cap Holding, the parent company of Ice Floe, dba Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) and Everett Ship Repair (ESR). SIS was recently established to support the operations of the two shipyards.
This Vacation Is A Control Freak’s Nightmare (And I’m Still Interested)

On my pre-COVID trip to Seattle, I visited Pike Place Market with Savor Seattle Tours. Before we went off on our food adventure, our guide did the typical group activity ice breaker…we all introduced ourselves, said where we were from and why we booked the tour. As we went around the room, one couple said they had no idea they were visiting Seattle until the day before and they found out when they were on the way to the plane. The food tour and other activities were part of the mystery package they received just a few days before the trip. We were all very interested to hear from them how this worked.
Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases

Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green

POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
Puyallup PD Launches Business Block Watch Program

City of Puyallup announcement. Puyallup Police Department has created a new program, tailored to businesses, to promote collaboration with law enforcement and reduce crime in the community. Modeled after Neighborhood Block Watch, the Business Block Watch takes the “neighbors looking out for neighbors” concept and applies it to the business community.
Cristoval Victorial

The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.

The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada

SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
USPS acknowledges mail delays, ‘aggressively hiring’ new carriers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Throughout the entire month of December, irritated customers voiced their frustration with the postal service. Many not seeing their mail delivered on time. Others waiting on medication. “My mother, her medications have been arriving late too,” said Pam Marlow, a 31 year resident. She says her mother’s medicine arrived a week late. “She’s 90, she definitely needs...
