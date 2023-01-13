Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Talking about dying can be uncomfortable, awkward and heartbreaking. But a growing number of people called end-of-life doulas are working to make conversations about the inevitability of death easier for patients and their families. Sara Wittmeyer from member station WFIU reports.
SARA WITTMEYER, BYLINE: Kelli McLaughlin makes her way to the couch in her Carmel, Ind., living room, using her cane so she doesn't lose her balance. Her husband, Ryan, is nearby. The strain she is under is written all over their faces. KELLI MCLAUGHLIN: It's been a grueling couple of...
NPR
Author George M. Johnson on the need to tell all people's stories
In recent weeks, we've brought you the perspectives of authors whose books have been challenged or banned in some parts of the country. Today, we replay our interview with George M. Johnson, who I spoke to back in October. When Johnson was growing up, they didn't see themself in books. So Johnson wrote the book they wish they'd had, the 2020 memoir "All Boys Aren't Blue."
NPR
Encore: End-of-life doulas are working to make conversations about death easier
End-of-life doulas are like birth doulas –- except rather than helping someone with a birth, they guide people through the process of dying. The profession has been growing since the pandemic. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Talking about dying can be uncomfortable or awkward and often heartbreaking. But a growing number...
NPR
Stay-at-home dad takes on telemarketing companies targeting him and his family
The Telephone Consumer Protection Act lets you recover up to $500 for each violation of the do-not-call registry. A stay-at-home dad decided to fight back against telemarketers. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. It feels like one of those unstoppable forces of modern life. (SOUNDBITE OF PHONE RINGING) RASCOE: A call from an...
NPR
A project collects the names of those detained at Japanese internment camps in WWII
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Ford and Frances Kuramoto, formerly interned Japanese Americans visiting the Ireicho project at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Weeks after Japanese warplanes attacked Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, the first step in removing Japanese Americans...
NPR
'The Popcorn Guy' gains fame on TikTok
At a theater in Texas, the Popcorn Guy is a new TikTok sensation working behind the counter — making popcorn of a particularly buttery variety. We go to the movies to see the stars, the stunts and the special effects on the big screen. But at a Cinemark theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, there's a TikTok sensation putting on a show before you even take your seat. And you can find him at the concessions counter, serving up the buttered popcorn with his own special flair. Jason Grosboll handles a popcorn bucket with a showman's touch and an artisan's care, making sure there's buttery goodness throughout. Our producer Mia Estrada lives in Corpus Christi, so she had the chance to see Grosboll, aka the Popcorn Guy, in action for herself.
NPR
Encore: Brandon Kyle Goodman embraces their authentic self in 'You Gotta Be You'
If you're ever sitting around on a Monday feeling a little angsty, maybe a little frisky, check out some of the so-called Messy Monday stories on Brandon Kyle Goodman's Instagram feed. But just maybe don't have the sound on if you are at work. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) BRANDON KYLE GOODMAN:...
NPR
Coping with climate change: Advice for kids — from kids
Today, we're launching a comic book for kids, and it's all about climate change. It can be a lot to take in, and many kids are feeling the weight of inheriting a hotter planet. So we created a guide to help them. It focuses on a student grappling with that issue - 17-year-old Gabriel Nagel of Denver, Colo. He first remembers learning about climate change in class as a seventh grader.
NPR
Encore: Examining how effective the national mental health helpline has been
It's been six months since the launch of the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. We check in on how many people are using it and whether it's connecting them to help. It's been nearly six months since the launch of 988. That's the newest number to reach the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The number is easy to remember, and that's important for someone who is in an emotional crisis. In a short time, the support line has expanded its reach. There are call centers across the country. But how effective is the new, shorter number? NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee has an update.
NPR
Black men and therapy
The start of a new year often pushes us to think about how we take care of ourselves, whether it's our closets, our finances, our bodies or our minds. And for some people, that means getting professional help. Therapy can be an important element. And in recent years, being open about having mental health concerns and seeking therapy to address them has become a lot more common. And it's happening in places you might not expect. Like "Rothaniel," the stand-up special from Jerrod Carmichael, the host of this year's Golden Globes. At times, his critically-acclaimed special played more like a therapy session than a comedy routine.
NPR
Taylor Swift's adult fans now have a place to go to forget their exes
TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) We are never, ever, ever getting back together. FADEL: Now her adult fans have a place to forget their exes. A pop-up bar in Chicago called Bad Blood is opening in time for Valentine's Day. Taylor won't be there, but she'll leave a blank space to write your name.
NPR
A new tool helps teachers detect if AI wrote an assignment
Several big school districts such as New York and Los Angeles have blocked access to a new chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to produce essays. One student has a new tool to help. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. ChatGPT is a buzzy new AI technology that can write research papers or poems...
NPR
Why data from 15 cities shows police response times are taking longer
Police response times are getting longer. That's according to a new analysis of the average time it takes cops in 15 cities to respond to calls ranging from low priority vandalism to acts of violence. As NPR's Martin Kaste reports, the longer waits come as police departments struggle to keep enough officers on staff.
NPR
An astronaut tells NPR what life is like on the ISS
Audio will be available later today. Short Wave's scientist in residence Regina Barber talks with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada about daily life on the International Space Station.
NPR
President Biden delivered a sermon at MLK's church
UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing) The presence of the Lord is here. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: President Biden was standing on the dais as the chorus sang. Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of the church, joked the service may be a bit different than what the president is used to.
NPR
The Jan. 6 report isn't dominating the sales charts like prior government reports
When the January 6 committee report dropped, a number of publishers were vying to be the first to release it as a book. You can now buy versions of this otherwise free government document from Penguin Random House, Macmillan, Skyhorse and other publishers. And, you know, some government reports do have a track record of becoming splashy bestsellers. Think the 9/11 Commission report or the Mueller report from 2019. So how is this one faring? Well, Andrew Limbong, host of NPR's Book Of The Day podcast, has more.
NPR
'Washington Post': Santos is linked to a cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch
We've learned more about the finances of embattled freshman Congressman George Santos, who lied about much of his life story during his election campaign last year. Reporters at The Washington Post have uncovered close ties between the New York lawmaker and a businessman who is the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch. For more, we're joined now by Isaac Stanley-Becker, political investigations reporter with The Washington Post. Thanks for being here.
NPR
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Where the U.S. and schools stand with segregation
As Americans observe the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. today, many will pause to remember his most famous speech - I Have A Dream. NPR's Alana Wise examines the goals that King set for his country, especially around schools and segregation, and where the nation stands today. ALANA WISE,...
Comments / 0