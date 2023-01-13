Read full article on original website
WATE
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Thursday's storm in Jefferson County
The National Weather Service in Morristown has conducted a preliminary storm survey and has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Baneberry, TN in Jefferson County on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. WATE Midday News. EF-0 tornado confirmed in Thursday’s storm in Jefferson …. The National Weather Service in Morristown...
wvlt.tv
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Jefferson Co. amid storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in East Tennessee Thursday amid severe storms across the region, according to the National Weather Service Morristown. The first EF-0 tornado touched down just southwest of Dandridge at around 1:14 p.m. It had maximum winds of 70 miles per hour, a...
Clean up efforts underway after tornadoes touchdown in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews have been working around the clock to get things cleaned up after two tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County. East Highway 25 near Baneberry was busy as usual Friday and so were teams off the side of the road repairing broken power poles and downed lines. “Appeared to be […]
NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes reported in Jefferson Co. and 1 in Meigs Co. during East TN storms Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
WBIR
Campground 'wiped out' after storms on Thursday
People across East Tennessee are seeing the destruction after Thursday's storms. An owner of a campground in Dandridge talks about the damage.
Johnson City Press
Fallen trees once again cause long night for Elizabethton Electric, Carter County Highway work crews
ELIZABETHTON — Thursday’s strong winds knocked down lots of trees in Carter County, leading to workers to spend most of the night clearing away the trees to restore electricity and open blocked roads. Brandon Shell, manager of the Elizabethton Electric Department, said linemen from the Elizabethton Electric Department...
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Fire visible from I-26 caught on camera
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire with smoke visible from Interstate 26 in Johnson City occurred Sunday afternoon. A viewer sent News Channel 11 dash cam footage as they drove by the location near exit 22 on I-26. A call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m., and three engines and two […]
1450wlaf.com
Snow, sub-freezing temps, two big rigs on fire challenge firefighters
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters with the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department had no sooner wrapped up working a Friday night ATV wreck when a fire call came in at 2:26am Saturday. Caryville Firefighters were dispatched to the parking lot behind the Travel Centers of America (TA) truck repair shop...
Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
1450wlaf.com
ATV flips over bridge, lands in creek, injures two people
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Friday evening at 7:36, members of the La Follette Rescue Squad were dispatched to old Hwy 63 out of Caryville near the substation to assist the Campbell County EMS with two patients. An ATV side-by-side the two people were on flipped over a bridge and...
Some homeowners pushing back as mega-egg facility starts construction in Union County
SHARPS CHAPEL, Tenn. — The Sharps Chapel community in Union County will soon be welcoming new neighbors. At the cross-section of some Sharps Chapel roads, excavation is underway. Up to 72,000 chickens will be moving into the new Alpes Sanfer Pharmaceutical Egg Facility. These hens will lay pathogen-free eggs...
supertalk929.com
Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive to reopen Jan. 26
Five months after the Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive closed for a full rebuild, Kingsport residents will be reunited with the fast food favorite this month. A social media post by franchise owners says the target reopening date for the Stone Drive Chick-fil-A is January 26th, 2023. An influx of...
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
WBIR
Sevier Co. bus damaged in storms leaving no one hurt
The school district said a tree fell and damaged an empty bus. It happened near New Center Elementary, where the bus was parked.
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
When is the Best Time to Visit Gatlinburg if You Want to Avoid Crowds?
If you're wanting a Smoky Mountain getaway, but don't want to deal with crowds, then a winter getaway is a must!. Many people in the Tri-State like to get away to the Smoky Mountains because you only have to hop in the car for about 5-6 hours to take in those gorgeous mountain views. Gatlinburg is the perfect distance to go for a whole week or just a long weekend getaway.
