Jefferson County, TN

WATE

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Thursday's storm in Jefferson County

The National Weather Service in Morristown has conducted a preliminary storm survey and has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Baneberry, TN in Jefferson County on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. WATE Midday News. EF-0 tornado confirmed in Thursday’s storm in Jefferson …. The National Weather Service in Morristown...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fire visible from I-26 caught on camera

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire with smoke visible from Interstate 26 in Johnson City occurred Sunday afternoon. A viewer sent News Channel 11 dash cam footage as they drove by the location near exit 22 on I-26. A call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m., and three engines and two […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Snow, sub-freezing temps, two big rigs on fire challenge firefighters

PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters with the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department had no sooner wrapped up working a Friday night ATV wreck when a fire call came in at 2:26am Saturday. Caryville Firefighters were dispatched to the parking lot behind the Travel Centers of America (TA) truck repair shop...
CARYVILLE, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

ATV flips over bridge, lands in creek, injures two people

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Friday evening at 7:36, members of the La Follette Rescue Squad were dispatched to old Hwy 63 out of Caryville near the substation to assist the Campbell County EMS with two patients. An ATV side-by-side the two people were on flipped over a bridge and...
CARYVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive to reopen Jan. 26

Five months after the Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive closed for a full rebuild, Kingsport residents will be reunited with the fast food favorite this month. A social media post by franchise owners says the target reopening date for the Stone Drive Chick-fil-A is January 26th, 2023. An influx of...
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
99.5 WKDQ

When is the Best Time to Visit Gatlinburg if You Want to Avoid Crowds?

If you're wanting a Smoky Mountain getaway, but don't want to deal with crowds, then a winter getaway is a must!. Many people in the Tri-State like to get away to the Smoky Mountains because you only have to hop in the car for about 5-6 hours to take in those gorgeous mountain views. Gatlinburg is the perfect distance to go for a whole week or just a long weekend getaway.
GATLINBURG, TN

