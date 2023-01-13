ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bread sauce fans of the world unite

Bread sauce preservation societies are growing across the UK.

As the equally passionate and also self-elected chair of the bilingual Cymdeithas Gadwedigaeth Saws Bara o Gymru / The Bread Sauce Preservation Society of Wales, may I take advantage of the brief letters column to invite my opposite number in England, Gill Empson, and her member(s), to consider an international alliance of our organisations (Letters, 8 January)?

Fiona Collins

Carrog, Sir Ddinbych

First sightings of bumblebees in my Derbyshire garden over the last nine years: 7 March 2015, 20 March 2016, 12 March 2017, 24 March 2018, 27 February 2019, 16 February 2020, 27 February 2021, 26 February 2022, 7 January 2023.

Peter Gray

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

I’m afraid that Graham Russell’s experience – of receiving an item a month after it was posted first-class – is far from being a record (Letters, 8 January). I have a distinct memory of receiving first-class mail on the day after it was posted.

David Woolley

Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire

Thanks to John Crace for his digested read of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare (12 January). As for the digested read, digested, I would suggest “Willy is cold”.

Liverpool

The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
BBC

Appeal for help to find rare beetle in Devon and Cornwall

A charity is asking for the public's help to spot a rare beetle in the woodlands of Devon and Cornwall. The Blue Ground Beetle (Carabus Intricatus) is so scarce that it has only been seen at 15 sites across the South West of England and south Wales. The species is...
BBC

Straw Bear Festival returns to Whittlesey streets after Covid hiatus

A festival which sees a person covered in straw and paraded through a town has returned to the streets after the pandemic forced a two-year hiatus. Whittlesey's Straw Bear Festival was revived in 1980, but it dates back to at least the mid-19th Century. Its name refers to the central...
BBC

Duxford: Lost pub crawl village finds yet another alehouse

A village whose tour of lost pubs and alehouses proved an unlikely social media hit has found another long-forgotten watering hole. Duxford History Society's recent lost pub tour attracted more than 100 people from within the village and beyond. In the mid-19th Century, the Cambridgeshire village was home to a...
12tomatoes.com

Dundee Cake

Folks have been enjoying this cake for centuries. Tea time in the UK is known for the cute finger sandwiches and scones. But, there’s also a lot of really yummy cakes made for tea as well. This Scottish Dundee cake has been popular for both tea times and for special occasions in Scotland and in England for generations. Some famous people who are rumored to have loved this cake are Winston Churchill, Queen Elizabeth II, and the Dalai Lama.
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Guardian

Why are female clergy cheering for a bishop who doesn’t believe in female priests?

It was with “great joy” that the senior Church of England cleric the Rev Dr Jill Duff, the bishop of Lancaster, announced Philip North’s appointment as the next bishop of Blackburn this week. “Thrilled by this news,” she wrote – the ostensive message that the appointment is good news for women in the church. But this may seem curious to those who know the backstory.
BBC

Dad starts Atlantic solo row after sudden death of daughter

The father of a 25-year-old who died suddenly in her sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition has begun a bid to row across the Atlantic. Andrew Osborne, from Rutland, started his solo row of more than 3,000 miles (4,828km) on Sunday in Gran Canaria. His 70-day row is aiming to...
The Independent

Ex-homelessness charity boss ‘spent thousands on luxury travel and Apple watches’

The former boss of a homelessness charity spent thousands of pounds of its money on luxury travel, meals and watches, an investigation has foundLee Dribben, former chief executive of the Ashley Foundation, also used charity funds to buy a surveillance system, according to an inquiry by the Charity Commission.The regulator said it had found evidence of “serious financial mismanagement” and that charity funds were used to benefit Mr Dribben and former trustees.The charity, registered in 1997, operates hostels and flats for homeless people in Blackburn, Blackpool and Sunderland.Our inquiry into homeless charity, The Ashley Foundation, has found serious financial wrongdoing,...
BBC

Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor

A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
The Guardian

Serial liar George Santos is the politician Americans deserve

It’s hard to keep track of what, exactly, the newly elected Republican congressman George Santos has said about his own life. His story changes and contradicts itself; his lies seem indiscriminate, and largely ad hoc. He says he worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, which he didn’t. He said he graduated from Baruch College – he didn’t do that, either. Some of his fabrications are so trivial and specific that it’s impossible to ascribe a nefarious motive to them.
The Guardian

US-born princess vows to stay in Rome villa despite eviction order

A princess living in a villa in Rome that contains the only ceiling fresco ever painted by Caravaggio has said she would “vigorously defend” her right to stay in the sprawling property after a judge ordered her eviction. The US-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, the only occupant of...
The Guardian

The Guardian

