The key to sibling bonds is to keep talking

 3 days ago
‘Three years later, with no contact, I missed him so I called. We carried on the conversation as if we had never been estranged.’

Your article on sibling estrangement (‘The thinnest ice you’ll ever walk on’: how to reconcile with a long-lost sibling, 10 January) reminds me of my own issues with my twin brother. We were very close for our early years, but after university we lived separately and it was alway me who phoned. I got sick of it, especially when he always monopolised the conversation.

Finally, I decided never to phone him again and just wait for him. Three years later, with no contact, I missed him, so I called. We carried on the conversation as if we had never been estranged. My advice would be to keep talking.

