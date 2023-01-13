Read full article on original website
Dow Jones experiences rapid drop following release of December retail sales report
The Dow Jones dropped more than 600 points Wednesday following the release of the December retail sales report by the U.S. Commerce Department. Kayla Bruun, an economic analyst for "Morning Consult", joined CBS News to provide her reaction to the report.
