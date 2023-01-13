ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35B after no one wins $1.1B grand prize

No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says.The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow as more and more people gobble up tickets for the Friday drawing.Friday night's cash option will be at least an estimated $707.9 million.Players will be hoping a day not usually associated with good luck is turned on its head: Mega Millions officials point out that Friday will be -- Friday the...
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?

For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...

