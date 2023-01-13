Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
$1.1 Billion Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers drawn
The highly anticipated winning numbers for the $1.1 Billion Mega Millions were drawn on Tuesday night.
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $1.35B Mega Millions drawing
There was one winning ticket in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over again. Next chance to win is Friday the 13th
The fear of Friday the 13th has two names: friggatriskaidekaphobia or Paraskavedekatriaphobia. Since Tuesday's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot rolled over, the next chance to win is on (gulp) Friday the 13th. That's seven years after three tickets split the then-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. On Jan. 13, 2016, three winners −...
Did Anyone Win Mega Millions $1.1B Jackpot on Tuesday? Results Revealed
Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot was the fourth largest in the game's history.
Florida Players Have A Chance At Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot, Set For Friday The 13th
While many consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it has been rewarding for Mega Millions® players over the years, with six previous jackpots won on such a day. There’s a chance for another this Friday, and it’s a big one! After no ticket matched
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35B after no one wins $1.1B grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says.The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow as more and more people gobble up tickets for the Friday drawing.Friday night's cash option will be at least an estimated $707.9 million.Players will be hoping a day not usually associated with good luck is turned on its head: Mega Millions officials point out that Friday will be -- Friday the...
Will Friday the 13th Be Good Luck For Texans in Mega Jackpot?
Texas players are hoping for a little luck on Friday the 13th with the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest jackpot prize in game history and the 4th largest in U.S. lottery history. If you are a superstitious person, Friday the 13th may not be something you look forward...
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?
For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
4 Mega Millions tickets sold in NY won $1M in Friday the 13th drawing
Even though only one person won the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion, four tickets in New York won $1 million. Not too shabby.
Everything you need to know about Friday the 13th's historic Mega Millions drawing
As unlucky as this may sound, Friday the 13th could be the luckiest day for some lucky soul. No one had all the numbers − the white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9 − for Tuesday night's Mega Millions so the jackpot continues to grow for...
iheart.com
How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions
In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
$1.35 Mega Millions jackpot ticket bought in state that begins with ‘M’ … If only it were Mississippi
The first Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot winner for 2023 is from a state that begins with the letter “M.” Unfortunately for the thousands of Magnolia State lottery players, the winning ticket was not purchased in Mississippi. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the...
Comments / 0