Review: Anna Kendrick in the chilling 'Alice, Darling'

Emotional abuse rarely gets the subtle, sensitive treatment on screen as it does in Mary Nighy's thoughtful if uneven drama “Alice, Darling,” starring Anna Kendrick. At first, we don't know the source of unease that grips Alice (Kendrick), a young professional living in an unnamed city. When she meets her longtime friends Sophia (Wunmi Mosaku) and Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn), she arrives burdened by preoccupation. In the bathroom, she anxiously twirls her hair, pulling tufts out. Later, meeting her artist boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), she nervously mouths words to herself as practice before saying them aloud to him.
Review: Jesse Eisenberg directs a moving mother-son tale

In Jesse Eisenberg’s smart directorial debut, “ When You Finish Saving the World,” Julianne Moore plays a Good Person, at least on paper. Evelyn runs a women’s shelter for the victims of domestic abuse and other kinds of horrors. She drives a small, eco-friendly car. She listens to the classical music station. She eats Ethiopian food. She lives an unflashy yet undeniably privileged life, in a nice suburban home with her husband and teenage son. She is not, what you might call “happy” in the traditional sense.
Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos on Haley’s ‘Inner Turmoil,’ Life Without Halstead and When She’ll Take Off Her Wedding Ring

Haley Upton is going through it. During Wednesday’s episode of “Chicago P.D.,” Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) finally allowed herself to break down about Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) choosing to leave town, especially after learning that he’s extended his tour in Bolivia. Until now, Haley hasn’t shown how hurt she’s been over her husband’s exit. Instead, it’s all been in her head. “I think she’s going through the motions and she’s getting up, going to work and getting up, going to work, but there’s a lot of inner turmoil happening,” Spiridakos tells Variety. “This ultimately will change her in some way, which I’m interested...
Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award

LOS ANGELES — Sally Field will be honored at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards with the SAG lifetime achievement award. The actors guild announced Tuesday that Field will be the 58th recipient of the tribute award, following recent honorees including Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Alan Alda and Morgan Freeman.
Duke neurosurgeon picks up role on NBC show 'Chicago Med'

A Duke neurosurgeon now splits his time between a real hospital and one on TV. Dr. Oren Gottfried has long been a medical consultant for the popular NBC drama "Chicago Med." Now, he’s also the voice of an A.I. medical robot on the show. Dr. Gottfried enjoys his work...
IndieWire

The IndieWire Sundance 2023 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

Paris menswear: Fashion goes psychedelic and globe-trotting

PARIS — Paris Men’s Fashion Week was in top form Wednesday for its first full day of runway collections that touted a dynamic season showcasing brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Loewe and Givenchy, which have roared back from the pandemic. Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2023-24 shows:
