Investopedia
Fourth-Quarter Revenue Likely Sank at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley's overall revenue likely fell 14% in the fourth quarter, shrinking profits considerably. Downturns in asset/wealth management and investment banking, accounting for the majority of Morgan Stanley's business, continued during the quarter. Prospects for more M&A deals may improve in 2023. Revenue and profits at banking giant Morgan Stanley...
Investopedia
Interactive Brokers May Report Largest-Ever Profit
Interactive Brokers is expected to report fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 compared with 83 cents in the same prior-year quarter. Revenue for Interactive Brokers likely will increase by nearly 52% to $915.8 million. The online brokerage firm has benefited from higher interest rates, which allow it to...
CNBC
Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism
Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China's reopening will lift fuel demand at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.92 a barrel by 0116...
