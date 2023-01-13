Read full article on original website
tctmd.com
PREVENT CLOT Supports Aspirin for VTE Prevention in Trauma Fractures
Thromboembolism prophylaxis with aspirin is as effective as low-molecular-weight heparin in preventing mortality at 90 days in orthopedic trauma patients with fractures of an extremity, pelvis, or hip, according to a multicenter trial of more than 12,000 patients. “Unlike arthroplasty, where aspirin is very accepted—at least in North America—aspirin is...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
tctmd.com
PCSK9 Inhibition Shows Promise for Severe COVID-19 in Pilot Trial
A single subcutaneous injection of the PCSK9 inhibitor evolocumab (Repatha; Amgen) is associated with better short-term outcomes in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, according to the results of a randomized pilot trial. Compared with placebo, PCSK9 inhibition carried a lower rate of death or intubation in the first 30 days...
tctmd.com
Skilled? Trustworthy? Caring? Your Scrub Color Matters to Patients
A healthcare professional’s scrub color denotes certain qualities to the patients under their care, a new survey shows. Green scrubs struck many respondents as befitting a surgeon, while blue scrubs more often evoked a more caring demeanor. The results were published online this week as a research letter in...
tctmd.com
For Vascular Labs, Accreditation Drives Quality and Objectivity
MIAMI BEACH, FL—Access to a top-notch vascular lab equipped to diagnose various forms of disease through ultrasound and other tools is an asset for vascular specialists, but when creating this resource, it’s important to get formally accredited, experts said at ISET 2023. Physicians who choose to set up...
Australia jobs take surprise dip in Dec, but unemployment stays low
SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia employment unexpectedly dipped in December following an outsized gain the month before in a sign the red-hot labour market might be cooling, though the jobless rate stayed near five-decade lows.
tctmd.com
‘Who’s In Charge of a Wound?’: Interventionalists Should Play a Role
MIAMI BEACH, FL—Wound care is outside the comfort zones of many interventionalists, but it doesn’t have to be, experts said at this week’s ISET 2023 meeting. Mastering a few essentials can go a long way in helping patients avoid or postpone amputation. “It’s a big learning process,”...
Chinese Shoppers Saved $827 Billion During Lockdowns. Now They’re Ready to Spend It.
As China eases its Covid restrictions, its residents are headed to their favorite high-end retailers—at least, that’s what luxury companies are hoping. Chinese spenders saved an estimated $827 billion (5.6 trillion yuan) during pandemic lockdowns over the past three years, according to Bloomberg. Now, high-end retailers worldwide are looking for that stashed cash to turn into a spending spree, as the market waits for consumers to partake in revenge shopping. But there are no guarantees that shoppers will relinquish their savings. While global brands are hoping to see a similar retail boom in China as the one seen in the US, where...
tctmd.com
Vegan Soul Food Study Raises Interesting Questions About ‘Healthy’ Diets
In Black individuals, a dietary intervention that incorporated vegan soul food failed to make an impact on body weight and lipids compared with a low-fat diet that included meat and eggs, but the findings may offer clues to healthy eating for those who can’t or won’t go vegan.
tctmd.com
Zero CAC? LDL Cholesterol May Not Predict MI, ASCVD
In middle-aged, symptomatic patients with evidence of atherosclerosis as measured by coronary artery calcium (CAC), levels of LDL cholesterol are strongly associated with 5-year risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) events, but the same does not hold true for those with zero CAC, according to a large registry data set.
tctmd.com
Ralph Sacco, Neurologist and AHA Past President, Dies of Brain Cancer
(UPDATED) Ralph Sacco, the first neurologist to serve as American Heart Association (AHA) president and the long-time editor-in-chief of Stroke, died today of an aggressive brain tumor, the AHA announced. Sacco was 65. His former mentor and friend, Jay P. Mohr (Columbia University, New York, NY), called him a valiant...
tctmd.com
Sustained LDL-Cholesterol Reductions With Inclisiran: ORION-3
Longer-term follow-up of high-risk patients treated with inclisiran (Leqvio; Novartis) shows that the early reductions in LDL-cholesterol levels are sustained over several years, according to results from the ORION-3 open-label extension trial. Investigators, led by Kausik K. Ray, MD (Imperial College London, England), say these new data provide assurances that...
