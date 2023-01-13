ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tctmd.com

PREVENT CLOT Supports Aspirin for VTE Prevention in Trauma Fractures

Thromboembolism prophylaxis with aspirin is as effective as low-molecular-weight heparin in preventing mortality at 90 days in orthopedic trauma patients with fractures of an extremity, pelvis, or hip, according to a multicenter trial of more than 12,000 patients. “Unlike arthroplasty, where aspirin is very accepted—at least in North America—aspirin is...
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
tctmd.com

PCSK9 Inhibition Shows Promise for Severe COVID-19 in Pilot Trial

A single subcutaneous injection of the PCSK9 inhibitor evolocumab (Repatha; Amgen) is associated with better short-term outcomes in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, according to the results of a randomized pilot trial. Compared with placebo, PCSK9 inhibition carried a lower rate of death or intubation in the first 30 days...
tctmd.com

Skilled? Trustworthy? Caring? Your Scrub Color Matters to Patients

A healthcare professional’s scrub color denotes certain qualities to the patients under their care, a new survey shows. Green scrubs struck many respondents as befitting a surgeon, while blue scrubs more often evoked a more caring demeanor. The results were published online this week as a research letter in...
tctmd.com

For Vascular Labs, Accreditation Drives Quality and Objectivity

MIAMI BEACH, FL—Access to a top-notch vascular lab equipped to diagnose various forms of disease through ultrasound and other tools is an asset for vascular specialists, but when creating this resource, it’s important to get formally accredited, experts said at ISET 2023. Physicians who choose to set up...
tctmd.com

‘Who’s In Charge of a Wound?’: Interventionalists Should Play a Role

MIAMI BEACH, FL—Wound care is outside the comfort zones of many interventionalists, but it doesn’t have to be, experts said at this week’s ISET 2023 meeting. Mastering a few essentials can go a long way in helping patients avoid or postpone amputation. “It’s a big learning process,”...
Robb Report

Chinese Shoppers Saved $827 Billion During Lockdowns. Now They’re Ready to Spend It.

As China eases its Covid restrictions, its residents are headed to their favorite high-end retailers—at least, that’s what luxury companies are hoping. Chinese spenders saved an estimated $827 billion (5.6 trillion yuan) during pandemic lockdowns over the past three years, according to Bloomberg. Now, high-end retailers worldwide are looking for that stashed cash to turn into a spending spree, as the market waits for consumers to partake in revenge shopping. But there are no guarantees that shoppers will relinquish their savings. While global brands are hoping to see a similar retail boom in China as the one seen in the US, where...
tctmd.com

Vegan Soul Food Study Raises Interesting Questions About ‘Healthy’ Diets

In Black individuals, a dietary intervention that incorporated vegan soul food failed to make an impact on body weight and lipids compared with a low-fat diet that included meat and eggs, but the findings may offer clues to healthy eating for those who can’t or won’t go vegan.
tctmd.com

Zero CAC? LDL Cholesterol May Not Predict MI, ASCVD

In middle-aged, symptomatic patients with evidence of atherosclerosis as measured by coronary artery calcium (CAC), levels of LDL cholesterol are strongly associated with 5-year risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) events, but the same does not hold true for those with zero CAC, according to a large registry data set.
tctmd.com

Ralph Sacco, Neurologist and AHA Past President, Dies of Brain Cancer

(UPDATED) Ralph Sacco, the first neurologist to serve as American Heart Association (AHA) president and the long-time editor-in-chief of Stroke, died today of an aggressive brain tumor, the AHA announced. Sacco was 65. His former mentor and friend, Jay P. Mohr (Columbia University, New York, NY), called him a valiant...
tctmd.com

Sustained LDL-Cholesterol Reductions With Inclisiran: ORION-3

Longer-term follow-up of high-risk patients treated with inclisiran (Leqvio; Novartis) shows that the early reductions in LDL-cholesterol levels are sustained over several years, according to results from the ORION-3 open-label extension trial. Investigators, led by Kausik K. Ray, MD (Imperial College London, England), say these new data provide assurances that...

