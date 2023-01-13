Read full article on original website
Michael Wright: MGM Plus Brand Will Help Build Audience Awareness for Premium Service
Sunday (January 15) the Epix premium service officially changes its name to MGM Plus as it looks to combine its lineup of original series with the fabled MGM brand of classic movies. MGM Plus President Michael Wright recently told Multichannel News that the rebrand -- part of Amazon’s acquisition of...
Nexstar Adds Senior Ad Sales Execs To Focus on Multiplatform Approach
Nexstar Media Group said it restructured its advertising sales structure, adding new senior executives as it focuses on a more data-driven, multiplatform approach to drive revenue. Joining Nexstar are: Todd Braverman as executive VP, head of national sales from senior VP, agency sales at Warner Bros. Discovery; and Brad Epperson...
Dish Satellite Now a Third of Its Peak 2009 Subscriber Size After Record 2022 Losses
Dish Network ended 2022 with some of the most downer data the U.S. pay TV business has ever seen, losing another 191,000 satellite TV customers and 77,000 virtual Sling TV subscribers in the final three months of the year. Dish, which won't formally announce Q4 earnings until sometime next month,...
NCTA Offers Edits for Standard General-Tegna Deal Conditions
Cable operators say various commitments made by Standard General to address their concerns about its deal to acquire station group Tegna need to be modified and expanded before the FCC considers signing off on the $8 billion-plus merger. Tegna, which owns 64 TV stations in 51 U.S. markets, agreed to...
Measurement, Programmatic Supply Chain on IAB Tech Lab Agenda for 2023
Cross-media measurement, programmatic supply chain, advanced TV, addressable advertising and privacy-enhancing technologies are the top priorities for the IAB Tech Lab in 2023. The IAB Tech Lab, which sets global standards for digital advertising, laid out its product roadmap for 2023. “We are heading into a transformative year for the...
Why Contextual Advertising May Be Streaming TV’s Savior (Wolk)
If you have been following the streaming wars this year, you have likely noticed something curious: while more and more viewing has shifted to streaming, ad dollars have not immediately followed suit. While this has not stopped a number of previously ad-free services like HBO, Netflix and Disney from launching...
AMC Networks Plans Upfront Event Following Cost-Cutting
In a changing advertising market, AMC Networks is planning a fairly traditional upfront presentation for media buyers that will show off new programming, fresh distribution strategies and advanced advertising opportunities. Between 200 and 250 attendees will be invited to the presentation on April 18 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, which...
Hallmark Hires Emily Powers To Oversee Streaming Business
Emily Powers was named executive VP of streaming and digital platforms for Hallmark Media. Powers last year left BritBox, where she had been headed its North America business. In her new job, she will oversee the strategic direction and day-to-day management of Hallmark’s streaming and digital platforms. “Over the...
ISPs Petition FCC for Broadband Label Clarification
Broadband operators, including those represented by ACA Connects and NCTA–The Internet & Television Association, have asked the Federal Communications Commission to either clarify or reconsider two requirements in their rules implementing consumer broadband labels that they say may not pass legal muster otherwise. Congress mandated the labels so consumers...
