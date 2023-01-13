ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

Mingo Messenger

Delbarton councilwoman resigns; leaves in middle of meeting

“I am totally disgusted with each one of you. Not just for today but for all the time I have been here — just a little over three years.”. Delbarton Councilwoman Rachel Chambers-Bowen uttered these words shortly after the Town Council elected Councilman Robert Hunt over Town Recorder Medina Mahon to take over the mayor’s position following the death of Mayor Elmer Ray Spence on Dec. 22.
DELBARTON, WV
Hunt takes Delbarton mayoral seat

The Delbarton Council Chamber was crowded with spectators on Jan. 9 as the chief item on the agenda was the selection of someone to become the town’s new mayor. That position will be filled by Councilman Robert Hunt. The vacancy in the mayor’s seat was created following the death...
DELBARTON, WV
Logan County woman charged after shoving Mingo sheriff

A Logan County woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly made aggressive physical contact with Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at a recent high school basketball game. Arrested and charged was Taylor Michelle Napier, 24, of Logan. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Mingo Commission conducts housekeeping meeting

During its last meeting for the year of 2022, the Mingo County Commission said goodbye to its legal counsel of the past six years who helped the body navigate its way through the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of a housekeeping meeting with no business other than routine matters to...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Delbarton mayor dies at age 75

Elmer Ray Spence, a two-term mayor of Delbarton, died on Thursday, Dec. 22. He was 75 years old. Spence most recently served as the mayor for the town of Delbarton since July 1, 2019. He won the mayor’s seat during the last municipal election, narrowly defeating long-term incumbent John Preece by six votes as a write-in candidate. He had served three and a half years of that term.
DELBARTON, WV
MCSD: Probation violation arrest turns into drug bust

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department said that while arresting a woman in a probation violation case, they found a large quantity of suspected fentanyl. According to court documents, on Jan. 11, officers were executing an arrest warrant on Lauren Mikeala Horn, 21, for having violated the terms of her probation for previous drug possession and conspiracy to deliver convictions from last year.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Delbarton slates municipal election date

The town of Delbarton is gearing up for its municipal election coming up in the summer of 2023. The Town Council scheduled the date for the vote during its Dec. 19 meeting. Town Clerk Patty Gannon presented the council with two options for the date of the election which were provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and the calendar of events associated with each date. The options were for an election day date of Tuesday, June 6, or Tuesday, June 13.
DELBARTON, WV
Hell Creek man charged in shooting

A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Local author conducts book signing

For as long as she can remember, Delbarton resident and author Donise Sheppard has been more than just a little enamored with the written word. Books — unapologetically transfixed by the diverse tales they told, the golden adventures they spun, the hearts they tugged, the human spirit they stirred and championed — captivated her imagination, particularly early on in life, like nothing else possibly could.
DELBARTON, WV
