Phoenix, AZ

kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Chandler data center ordinance changes zoning code

The City of Chandler’s new data-center ordinance went into effect Jan. 5 and includes a change to the city’s zoning code. Data centers have grown over the years from single-user rooms to massive, electrically-cooled colocation facilities like Chandler’s 180,000-square-foot H5 center. To keep pace, Chandler periodically adjusts...
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

County supervisor says Scottsdale mayor is blocking a Rio Verde Foothills water solution

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills are ratcheting up pressure on the city of Scottsdale after it shut off the tap to the community on Jan. 1 of this year. Now they are filing a lawsuit attempting to force the city to help them secure water temporarily. And there’s now a bill that’s been introduced at the state legislature aimed at the city — which would make it liable for some of the costs resulting from the shut off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

